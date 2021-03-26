Eiza Gonzlez on “ Godzilla vs Kong, ” Dismissing Hollywood Clichés – WWD

Shortly before the pandemic hit last year and changed everything, Eiza González turned 30. She had anticipated the moment, ready to blossom into what seemed to be the best time of a woman’s life. But suddenly she was with the rest of the world, locked in the house and deeply unsure of the future.

Still, it turned out to be an even more fulfilling and fruitful start to the decade than she could have imagined. Now 31, González looks back on the past year and is fully aware of the personal growth and freedom she has been able to find within herself.

“Everyone tells you, ‘wait until 30. It’s the best time of your life. ‘ And it’s true, ”says González. “There’s that feeling of calm that comes with age that I never could have achieved when I was younger. I went through a very transitional period in the life of a woman in quarantine, from my twenties to my thirties. I think doing this in silence in my home with my loved ones and not really being exposed to a different world has made a huge difference. And I felt more in control of my decisions and more confident and I felt more secure with who I am now than I was.

The change is also evident in his work. Seeing his pre-pandemic plans finally come out and take root – the Netflix movie “I Care A Lot” last month and the blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong ”, which comes out on March 31 – the actress sees a change in her performance.

“I know myself so I can see some anxiety there,” she said. “Then, looking at my last stuff that I’ve shot right now, I feel more at peace with my choices. I feel like my moral compass is where it needs to be… my decision making is all about the money. And I don’t feel like I’m doing things that seem completely unnatural to me.

González is casually dressed on Zoom from her Los Angeles home, completely comfortable and confident about what she means and how to express it. She has been strict with her isolation due to the recent filming, which doesn’t seem to care at all. Introspection feels natural to him, after all, and having all that time to grow within yourself in the midst of a major Hollywood breakout moment immediately seems to have its appeal.

“I feel like a woman in an industry like this, where we constantly see incredible judgment on women with all these expectations and everything that is put on women, it creates a lot of perception and personality in relation to. who you really are and what you want. are. And I feel like there are a lot of projections on me of what a Latina woman should be, ”she says. “I felt like I always had to be incredibly grateful for having had an opportunity and say to myself, ‘That’s enough. I should settle for that. It’s more than I ever imagined, so I should be really happy. And I think throughout my forties I was able to be like, it’s okay to desire more in a positive way or dream bigger, or allow myself to believe that I deserve better. And I think it was something that I wasn’t really connected with when I was a little younger.

While that might not seem like the case from the start, González says her role in “Godzilla vs. Kong” was a very good match for what she aspired to in a fully realized female character.

“I’m honored that people think of me for projects, but I also feel like it’s exhausting to read this perpetuating cliché. And so [Godzilla] and the character felt like a woman that I could see who I would connect with, ”she says. “To me, it sounds like what it is to be a contemporary woman – let alone a contemporary Mexican woman. I love characters who allow women like me to be seen around the world in a different light. And I feel like I’m just scratching the surface, because at this point, I haven’t been allowed to direct a movie yet. I think sometimes it’s not as easy on a cobblestone street for women like me: it takes a lot to hit that on people over the head and be like, ‘I deserve the opportunity. I deserve this chance. ”

González grew up in Mexico City and initially thought she wanted to be a singer. At the age of 12, her father died in a motorcycle accident and her mother enrolled her in musical theater programs as grief therapy.

“I really connected in a weird way that I had never felt before when doing musical theater,” she says. “I guess that’s what people say when they find their true love and something magical happens. You can’t explain. It’s the same, but mine was working.

Since then, she has never really explored a Plan B – which she admits was “unbelievably stupid or just the most romantic thing there is” – and has woken up each day clear-headed about her choice of career.

“I still sort of had this belief that it was going to work. Thank goodness because I would have been screwed, ”she said.

As she continues to assert herself as a woman, she sees how emotionally connected acting needs to be when it’s good: how much it forces you to be and how much it demands of you to be. ” be receptive to others. All of this is going well with González.

“I love that I can do a job that allows you to push yourself emotionally in a way that no other human will,” she says. “The more introspective you are, the more you analyze yourself, the better you become an actor because the more you understand your emotions, how you deal with them, what it looks like, and this makes you feel more vulnerable when you are in front of the screen and you allows to exist and to be present. And that does and does allow a lot of self-therapy. It allows you to grow as a person when you put yourself in a constant state of vulnerability and openness and listen to others.

González has noticed a change in the way she presents herself as an actor in her early 30s after the pandemic. She just finished a three-month shoot in Los Angeles for Michael Bay’s new film “Ambulance”, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I made the choice to really live the whole film with my heart on my sleeve. And that just puts you in a different frame of mind because you’re kind of at the mercy of situations. And I found myself coming out of this project really, really tired mentally and emotionally, ”she says. For the first time in her career, she cried on the last day of filming, in her car coming out of the parking lot.

“I was so proud of myself that I went through everything I went through. It was a really tough project but at the same time it was really sad to say goodbye to this character and what she gave me and how I felt. I felt really connected with her, unlike anything I’ve ever done, ”says González. “And I think it’s also because it’s my first female role and I’ve never had the opportunity to experience so much through a screen in a role.”

As González looks to the future, she strategizes to enter the world of production with a focus on creating opportunities for diverse women. She’s all about delving into things she’s never done before – including a romantic comedy, something she’s been interested in for a long time but hasn’t found the right version yet (the exact project is still under the hood).

“I’m just excited to step out of my comfort zone. I feel more risky than ever. I want to go hard, ”she said. “Again, it goes back to age. I am stress free. I’m just like, whatever expectations I put on myself or other people, whatever it is, I’m in a place like, ‘F – k it. I just wanna go. And I think most importantly, I’ve come to a place of humility, of humility, that I’m not going to nail it every time, but I can at least die trying. And I want to try it and I don’t want to be too hard on myself. I want to start doing more of everything. “

