Kristen Stewarts biopic about Princess Diana finds her Prince Charles in Jack Farthing

Kristen Stewart’s biopic, Spencer, which will provide a more in-depth look at Princess Diana, ultimately chose Jack Farthing to play Prince Charles in the film.

Kristen Stewart’s upcoming biopic about Princess Diana has finally found her Prince Charles. Poldark star Jack Farthing has been cast for the role of Prince Charles in the upcoming Spencer movie, according to Entertainment Weekly. If you didn’t know, Prince Charles married Princess Diana in 1981 before going their separate ways in 1992. Four years later, in 1996, the couple officially ended their marriage. The highly anticipated film also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Set to be released in fall 2021, Spencer is set for a weekend getaway in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for Christmas as Sandringham Estatean decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles. While most details on this project are under wraps, the creators released a new portrayal of Stewart, 30, in the full character of Princess Diana this week.

Photo shows Stewart looking directly at the camera with her head resting on her hand, which is adorned with a replica of Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Diana’s eldest son Prince William then offered Kate Middleton the famous ring, which Kate still wears. NEON released their star’s first look in full costume in January, showing Stewart’s strong resemblance to Diana in a red coat, blonde locks and a black hat with a delicate mesh across her face as she looks to the side. .

Previously, during a November appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Stewart recalled the flowers laid in honor of Princess Diana at Buckingham Palace after her death in 1997. “I was really young, [I] I didn’t know what was going on, “the Twilight actress said at the time.” It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young. “” I mean, everyone’s point of view is different and there is no way you can do anything right because what is done versus personal experience, “she said. for follow-up.

