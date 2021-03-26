Entertainment
Bollywood Tour: Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Armaan Malik, and more …
Priyanka Chopra ‘never heard of’ being shy
Bombay– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she has never heard of shyness, even as a teenager.
Priyanka posted a photo from her teenage years. In the image, a 19-year-old Priyanka is dressed in a bikini top and drop-waist pants. She sports a tiny toned waist.
“Shy? Never heard of her at all from 19 #TBT #BindisAndBikinis,” she wrote.
Priyanka was recently seen in the digital film “The White Tiger”, which she also directed. With Adarsh Gourav, Ramin Bahrani’s film also features Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Gourav was nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor for Film category, while Bahrani was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the BAFTAs and the Oscars.
Taapsee Pannu talks about giving platelets to elderly woman
Bombay– Actress Taapsee Pannu donated platelets to an elderly woman and Tillotama Shome tweeted on Friday congratulating her on the act. In response, Taapsee tweeted later that same day to share a “big hug” in return.
“The least I could have done. Not everyone has the chance to save someone’s life. Bigger than any other achievement for me. big hug to keep spreading the love as always, ”Taapsee wrote.
Tillotama had previously tweeted how badly her friend’s grandmother needed platelets, and Taapsee reached out to help.
“I never worked or spent time with @taapsee but knew how hard she works !! I had no idea, however, how incredibly human she is. Go beyond an RT to actually offer to donate your platelets. You are gold !! I wish you the best and admire your strength, ”Tillotama’s tweet said earlier Friday.
She also mentioned in one of her tweets: “My friend’s grandmother needed platelets and she offered to donate even though she doesn’t know me and my friend, isn’t that human? Anyway. Wish your good health, nothing is more precious. “
Armaan Malik: It’s been so long since I hung out with my fans
Bombay– Armaan Malik is dying to meet and hang out with his fans. The singer, who recently recovered from Covid-19, took to social media on Friday to express his desire.
Armaan shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen shaking hands with his fans at an event.
“Can we all see each other again it’s been so long since I hung out with my fans !!!” he captioned.
Reacting to his post, fans said they were also dying to meet him.
“We want to meet you too,” commented one fan.
“Over a year, I guess,” suggested another fan. Similar comments followed.
Armaan recently recovered from Covid-19. Earlier this week, the singer shared a message on Instagram saying he was “on the other side” of the virus right now.
“Everyone around me always told me I was paranoid so I never thought I would test positive for Covid-19, but this little monster has a way of getting to you somehow. ‘another! I’m just happy to be on the other side right now, and extremely grateful to everyone who has helped me through these past few weeks, ”Armaan said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Akshay Oberoi takes time to make an appearance on ‘Gurgaon’ director’s project
Bombay– Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is currently filming for Vikram Bhatt’s horror film “Cold,” recently made a special gesture for his director friend Shankar Raman. The actor flew to Bhopal for an appearance in the untitled director of Raman.
Akshay worked in Raman’s critically acclaimed film “Gurgaon” in 2016.
“I’m super excited for all the projects I’m shooting for right now. When Shanker approached me for a cameo, I just had to say yes, not just because he’s a friend but because I like his directing style. Memories of filming for ‘Gurgaon’ came back to me and as soon as I had a break from filming for ‘Cold’ I started for Bhopal, ”Akshay tells IANS.
The actor recently released three OTT releases – “Flesh 2,” “Illegal” and “High” – in recent months.
“I can’t deny that the last year has been very kind to me. It earned me the appreciation and love of the audience. I feel lucky to have such great projects to offer viewers, ”he said.
Other upcoming projects for Akshay include “KTina” with Disha Patani and the remake of the Tamil movie “Thiruttu Payale 2”. We will also see Akshay reprise his role as a lawyer in “Illegal Season 2”.
Kajol is back in all his “ desi ” glory
Bombay– Actress Kajol is back in India and expressed her love for the nation.
Kajol posted a boomerang video taken while filming his recent “Tribhanga” release. We see her dressed in ballet clothes.
“I am BAAAAAAACCCKK! In all my glory desi #lovemycountry #home #noplacelikehome, ”she wrote.
Kajol has not revealed where she has been traveling lately.
The OTT film, “Tribhanga”, is directed by Renuka Shahane.
The film tells the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a renowned author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen girl.
Sonakshi Sinha: Take me back to the Maldives
Bombay– Actress Sonakhi Sinha shared a scorching photo from her vacation in the Maldives on Friday.
Sonakshi posted a photo in a black swimsuit. We see her standing in the pool having breakfast, against the ocean background.
“Take me back,” Sonakshi said captioned the image, which currently has over 102,000 likes.
Sonakshi recently announced his next project. The actress will be seen in Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release.
The film was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be based on a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi, known for her role in the series Dabangg, Lootera, Akira, and Mission Mangal, is planning her next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. (IANS)
