Reuben family revealed as $ 15.3 million van Gogh buyer – ARTnews.com





The London-based Reuben family has been revealed as the buyer of a $ 15.4 million Vincent van Gogh landscape purchased at Sotheby’s Impressionist and Modern Art sale in Paris on Thursday. Street scene in Montmartre (Impasse des deux frères and the Moulin à Poivre), from 1887, made its auction debut there after more than a century in private hands. A representative of the Reubens confirmed that the family had purchased the work. The Reuben family collection, which includes modern and contemporary art, including works by Picasso, Modigliani, Warhol and Basquiat, is jointly owned by British billionaire Simon Reuben and his children David and Lisa. Lisa, who ranks on the ARTnews List of the 200 best collectors, manages the collection and previously worked as a specialist in the contemporary art department of Sotheby’s in London. In the Thursday evening sale in Paris, the van Gogh was offered twice. When it was originally offered, Lisa Reuben believed she had won the photo, estimated at € 5-8million, but was overtaken by an online bidder, whose winning bid was received when the auctioneer called dropped the hammer. This brought the final price to 14 million euros ($ 16.5 million). Later in the sale, auctioneer Aurélie Vandevoorde, director of Sotheby’s Paris for Impressionist and Modern Art, announced to the surprise of the public that the van Gogh would be re-offered at the very end of the sale, without any explanation. The second time around, two bidders from Hong Kong, represented by Sotheby’s Asia Presidents Patti Wong and Nicolas Chow, competed for the job against Sam Valette of London in increasing increments. Eventually, the Asian bidder backed down after Valletta’s winning bid of 11.25 million euros ($ 15.4 million), which ultimately secured the board for Reuben, and won a big round of applause in the hall. sale. In this case, the problem with the initial hammer offer made for the van Gogh was a question of timing. In pre-pandemic times, it was easier for auctioneers to respond immediately to live auctions in the auction room. Now, with the increase in telephone and Internet bidding, and with the split-second difference between these channels, simultaneous “hammer-hitting” bids made when the hammer falls have increased.

