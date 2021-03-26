Jessie J goes public with her new boyfriend | Entertainment





Jessie J has gone public with her new boyfriend Max Nguyen. The 32-year-old pop star – who previously dated Hollywood actor Channing Tatum – was spotted with her new man in Los Feliz, Calif. On Thursday (3/25/21). The ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker – who split from 40-year-old Channing last year – announced her new romance to the world earlier this month, when she posted a series of photos on social networks to declare his love for the choreographer. Jessie and Max were seen wearing casual clothes and face masks as they exited a restaurant and the pop star picked up her car from the valet. Jessie started dating her new boyfriend four months after she split from Channing. After their second separation, a source claimed that Jessie and Channing’s long-standing issues had kept them from continuing their relationship. The insider said, “They cared enough about each other to try again, but realized it was better to move on.” Another source claimed that “the same problems always arose”. Jessie and Channing – who was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan – were determined to make their romance work after giving it a second chance, but in the end, they couldn’t get over their issues. The celebrity duo remained on good terms after their split and at the time, they were still in touch with each other. An insider explained, “Jessie and Channing really care about each other. “You just have to look at the gushing messages they wrote about each other during their relationship to see that. That’s why they wanted to give their romance another chance, but unfortunately it didn’t work out.” Despite this, the source declined to rule out the possibility that they will one day reunite. The source said: “The split was amicable and they are still in touch. They spend time apart and are ready to meet new people. But you shouldn’t bet against another meeting in the future.”

