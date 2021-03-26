Lindsay Lohan explains why NFTs are for Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan NFT Fansforever.io



Lindsay Lohan is probably not the first person you think of when the topic of cryptocurrency pops up. Yet by becoming the latest celebrity to issue a non-fungible token (NFT), the actress is helping to shine the spotlight on the industry’s hottest new product and advocate for NFTs to empower content creators and to musicians to better preserve the rights. to their works and the associated income streams.

NFT, which confer proven digital ownership over everything from art and albums to real estate and tweets, have garnered widespread interest in recent months, with high-profile auctions helping to drive up the price of coveted digital collectibles even further.

In the years to come, the recent sale of an NFT collage for $ 69 million could be seen as the time when the market jumped the shark. For now, content creators are optimistic about the prospect of a lucrative digital revolution.

Top Shot trades invite NFT Gold Rush

NFTs have been thriving in crypto communities for years, but few could have predicted the digital gold rush of 2021. In February, NFT trading volume climbed to $ 342 million, from just 12 million. million dollars in December. Almost two-thirds of this action came from NBA Top Shot, a nifty play on the collectible card games of yesteryear that users can buy, trade and save as officially licensed digital collectibles. NFTs include illustrations and snippets of memorable basketball highlights in a blockchain-based game that has become the model that all sports-focused NFT projects seek to emulate.

Lohan, who throws an NFT through the start FansForever platform on March 27, says technology has become an active way to interact with fans and communities and give something back. Lohan talks about allocating a portion of the sales of former NFTs to Save the Children, as well as small artists actively seeking attention for their creations, who are unable to succeed due to lack of visibility .

Proof of this already exists: Beeple, whose NFT became the third highest purchase ever by a living artist, recently donated his work to an NFT charity auction organized by the Social Alpha Foundation to promote the climate awareness, whose product provided valuable carbon offsets. . Beeple and NBA Top Shot having already demonstrated a proof of concept for NFTs in art and sports respectively, his creative little wonders of all stripes are following suit.

It’s only a matter of time until everyone in Hollywood and beyond gets involved, Lohan predicts, Maybe we’ll see the tokenization of movies and how artists get paid for their movies. , their music and their art. I see a future where crypto, NFTs, and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception.

From blockbuster to blockchain

Filmic NFTs are already in the wild through online marketplaces like Terra Virtua, which offers a range of collectibles under studio license from The Godfather, Pacific Rim, Lost in Space and others. What Lohan is proposing is quite more ambitious: a new paradigm where artists are paid based on hard and transparent data recorded on the blockchain.

No one is sure yet how this model might work, but you can bet that underpaid actors and musicians are intrigued by this notion. Earlier this month, Kings of Leon released their latest album as NFT, grossing $ 2 million. The group quickly pledged half a million of that amount to the Live Nations Crew Nation fund to support live music teams during global shutdowns. Another musician, 3LAU, surpassed the efforts of rockers in raise $ 11 million of its own version, which was packaged in 33 separate NFTs.

Tokenization through NFTs can help content creators and musicians actually own the ownership rights to what they create, and allow them to profit accordingly, says Lohan, gamers, for example, spend hundreds of dollars for games like Fortnite: tokenization allows them to sell or trade their investment of time and money, and that’s something I think I’m passionate about.

Royalties are probably another avenue explored by artists. Having been a Disney child star, Lohan is intimately familiar with the revenue model and its long-standing inefficiencies.

The process of collecting royalties for your work is not the most transparent and there are multiple parties involved and many moving parts, ”says Lohan,“ with tokenization, the process is transferred to the blockchain so that each Once art, music, film, etc., is used or shared, the artist would automatically receive royalties. I think it’s a great way to bridge the gap between consumer and artist.

The medium of artistic expression has never been fixed: from singing in a shopping mall or concert hall to recording in a music studio with vinyl pressed all over the world, to CD burning, to MP3s and Spotify; from papyrus rolls to the Gutenberg press and from paper books to e-books readable on multiple devices; from the game on stage to the film set, including performances broadcast around the world and accessible on demand at the touch of a finger.

It is perhaps natural that artists, and indeed anyone with a large public profile, want to explore this latest technological frontier, which is just as disruptive as its predecessors.

Tokenized tweets and digital scarcity

Lohans’ latest NFT sounds like a battle cry against the deep culture of Instagram, featuring his thought process about how every human being has been gifted with beauty, and how we must all learn to embrace it and not to compare it with others and to waste our precious time on this planet to compete.

The main attraction of NFTs is their uniqueness. Unlike bitcoins, NFTs are not interchangeable, each is completely irreproducible. This digital scarcity drives up the price of goods that might otherwise be of negligible or no value.

Nothing illustrates this better than the recent sale of the first tweet from Twitter CEO Jack Dorseys, which was featured as NFT and sold for $ 2.9 million. The tweet itself can be freely viewed on Twitter by anyone with a laptop or smartphone, but no one other than the millionaire bidder can claim to own the corresponding symbolized tweet.

That bidder was Malaysian entrepreneur Sinai Estavi, who claimed that in the years to come people will understand the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting. The jury is definitely out on that one, but who would bet against Estavi knocking down the NFT for a nice profit in time to come?

Although Lohans’ upcoming NFT is her first on the FansForever platform, she has already sold an album cover token in the Rarible digital marketplace and signed a blockchain partnership with Justin Suns TRON. So what first drew Lohan to the industry?

When I first got involved in crypto, few in my circle fully understood how it worked. Most of us had heard the word bitcoin, or the term blockchain, but there wasn’t much knowledge on the subject.

As I started to learn more and get more involved, I quickly realized that my community could benefit from crypto and that I could educate a large segment of society that was not involved. in the blockchain space and present to it, concludes Lohan.

It would be an exaggeration to say that we are at zero point for NFTs. With hundreds of millions of dollars changing hands every month, a succession of open markets and celebrity involvement coupled with a growing mainstream awareness has already taken place. The question is whether the speculation-fueled bubble will burst, and if so, whether artists will bear witness, anyway.

Either way, artists can have a battle in their hands to appropriate their creative output. Expect movie studios, record labels, and publishers to view the NFT craze with the same disgust many have for unions or the artists themselves. The idea of ​​artists taking it upon themselves to monetize their work through open digital markets without opaque bureaucratic diktats is likely to be seen as a blatant affront to authority and income. Perhaps things are about to get very interesting.