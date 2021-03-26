Young actor Abington stars in new Mighty Ducks series on Disney +





The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuted on Disney + on Friday. This new series brings nostalgia to fans of the original, while introducing this new team of quirky underdogs to a new generation of fans. Emilio Estevez is back as an older, crankier coach. It also stars actor Abington Maxwell Simkins. The 14-year-old tells me what it’s like to be a part of this iconic franchise. “I feel like I have a lot of pressure because they are passing the torch,” says Simkins. The adolescent has been acting for more than half of his life “I’ve always had so much ambition and so much motivation,” he says. We last caught up with him when he was eight years old and starring in “Love the Coopers”. “It was my very first television interview,” he says. “You were the first person to interview me. It was amazing.” Since then he made new moves on “The Sleepover” and he also makes music. “I rap,” Simkins says. “I’m working on my first album.” He also takes the lead as Nick “The Stick” Ganz in the New Mighty Ducks. “He joins this motley team and creates this whole team and they all come together like a family,” he explains. “I felt like they liked my comedic aspect because originally Nick wasn’t supposed to be a big prankster or to have a funny aspect,” he says. “I think I brought this to him. It was humor that helped Maxwell through his own difficult times. “I was bullied a lot at school and would come home to watch TV,” he says. Now that he’s there, he shares this healing. “If I touch three people and make them laugh or smile if they’re having a lot of hardship, that’s enough,” he says.

