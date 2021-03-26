New ‘Transformers’ movie in preparation by ‘Charm City Kings’ filmmaker (Exclusive)





Marco Ramirez, Netflix Marvel Showrunner The defenders, is set to write the screenplay while Angel Manuel Soto, who directed the teen drama last year, Charme City Kings, is attached to direct. Connection line details are kept squared deep within Cybertron’s circuitry, but the project is known to be developed outside of the mainline universe of Transformers films that Paramount has been making since 2007. The studio, along with eOne, is now in active service on a seventh Transformers project, led by Creed II helmer Stephen Caple Jr. The line includes five films directed by Michael Bay as well as the spin-off Bumblebee directed by Travis Knight. The project is in its early stages and it is not known who will produce. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy and Tom DeSanto, who have acted as producers on all film projects, are expected to be involved. Paramount did not comment. The new standalone version shows Paramounts’ intention to develop a range of Transformers projects as it seeks to dig deeper into IP addresses and the new era of movie watching not only includes a big screen release every two or three years. , but higher production and more. channels, including its newly restarted streaming service, Paramount +. The project also shows that Paramount is seeking diverse voices to make the brand more resonant with modern audiences. Ramirez has worked on shows such as FX Sons of anarchy and Netflix Daredevil, the latter which allowed him to move on to the status of co-showrunner and co-creator of Defenders, which acted as a highlight for Marvel shows which included Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil. It is replaced by UTA. Sotos Charming town premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and released on HBO Max in October. The well-regarded drama opened the door for the filmmaker, who recently booked the coveted directing concert Blue beetle for Warner Bros. and DC. It is replaced by CAA and Redefine Entertainment.







