“ Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil ”: 5 takeaways

Disclaimer: This story contains spoilers for the YouTube documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil and details about drug addiction, eating disorders and sexual assault.

Pop musician Demi Lovato has earned a reputation for speaking openly about her demons. But her new YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil features at least one startling revelation: Shes held back.

The revealing four-part series that caused a sensation last week at the South by Southwest Virtual Film Festival sees the pop star recount, in detail, the events surrounding his near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, as well as several other traumatic moments. The first two episodes of the very animated project are broadcast on YouTube, the third installment arrives on March 30.

I’ve had so much to say over the past few years … wanting to set the record straight, Lovato says in the pilot. FYI: I’ll just say it all, and then if we don’t want to use it, we can delete it.

Here are five takeaways from the documentary series, including what led to her overdose, why she ended things with her quarantined fiance, and what inspired her latest album.

She said she was raped during her Disney days and the night she overdosed

In the third episode of Dancing With the Devil, Lovato said she lost her virginity to rape as a teenager working for the Disney Channel on the Sonny With a Chance TV series and the Camp Rock movies. When asked why she hadn’t spoken publicly about the sexual assault before, Lovato said she worried people wouldn’t believe her.

I really fought for years, which is also why I had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was rape when it happened, Lovato said. We were hooking up, but I said, hey, that’s no further. I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it that way.

And that didn’t matter to them. They did it anyway. And I internalized him, and I thought it was my fault because I always went in the room with him. I have always hung with him.

She added that she subsequently had to see this person all the time and deal with the trauma of self-harm and bulimia. According to singer Anyone, her alleged rapist never suffered any consequences after reporting the assault.

A young Demi Lovato stars in the original Disney Channel film Camp Rock. (Disney channel)

Several years later, Lovato said, she was raped again by her drug dealer the night she overdosed in 2018. After waking up in hospital, Lovato said staff asked her to if she had had consensual sex.

There was a flash I had of him above me, Lovato recalls. I saw this flash and said yes. In fact, it wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, Hey, you weren’t in the frame of mind to make a consensus decision. This kind of trauma does not go away overnight.

It was more than an overdose

In addition to an overdose of what she believes to be a combination of heroin and oxycodone containing fentanyl, Lovato also suffered from three strokes, multiple organ failure, brain damage, pneumonia from asphyxiation and a heart attack as a result of his drug use that night.

When she woke up in the hospital, Lovato was legally blind and unable to recognize her own sister by her bedside. Her vision is still impaired to this day, to the point that she can no longer drive.

I couldn’t see who [my sister] was, even though she was standing next to me, Lovato said. I was like, who, who are you ?, and she just started sobbing because she thought that from then on, I wasn’t going to be able to see anymore.

She felt cheated by ex-fiancé Max Ehrich

During the final chapter of the documentary series, Lovato went into details about her short-lived romance and engagement to actor Max Ehrich, who proposed last July after quarantining herself with her and her family.

I rushed into something I thought was what I was supposed to do, Lovato said. I realized, over time, that I didn’t really know the person I was engaged to.

The couple split in September, shortly after reworking tweets and videos allegedly posted by Ehrich, showing the American Princess star professing her love for Lovatos’ former best friend and the Disney Channel costar, Selena Gomez. At the time, Lovato insisted the posts were tampered with to cause drama and brought shame to anyone who shared them.

The hardest part of breaking up was mourning the person I thought I was, Lovato told his friends in the doc. But I’m not the only one who feels cheated. I mean, I was as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done.

She was wrongly diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Asked by documentaries about her mental health journey, Lovato revealed that she was wrongly diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 18. Since going public with her diagnosis in 2011, Lovato has been a strong advocate for the bipolar community.

I thought that [the bipolar diagnosis] put reasoning behind my actions, but what I didn’t do was get a second opinion, Lovato said. I was playing at 18 for many reasons, but now I know from several different doctors that it wasn’t because I was bipolar. I had to grow up.

She also opened up about the guilt she experienced as a spokesperson for mental health while feeling like she had let down her biological father, who struggled with drug addiction, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. before dying alone around Father’s Day in 2013.

I hadn’t helped him like I would have helped other people …, said Lovato. But finally, I know he was too far away by then. He needed to realize that he needed help himself.

She’s living her best life

Since breaking up with Ehrich, Lovato has declared herself too bizarre to marry a man right now. Artist Confident is now focused on embracing her sexuality and living her life in the most authentic form possible, whether that’s eating three birthday cakes after years of getting watermelon cakes served by people who wanted to keep his weight or drink and smoke in moderation.

(Lovato also noted that the moderation approach is not for everyone, and recovery from addiction is not a one-size-fits-all solution.)

I never found a complete cure in my eating disorder until I found balance in my food, in my exercise, Lovato said. And I know it will affect me again for the rest of my life, but it’s manageable. And the voice has become so silent that it no longer governs my life, and I no longer feel like I’m in a prison.

As for his music, Lovato wants his next album, Dancing With the Devil … the Art of Starting Over, to fully reflect his identity. Her seventh studio effort is set to arrive on April 2.

It will be where I am today, what I seek and who I am, Lovato said. I embrace my queer self who goes there without fear, this is where I am today and what I want my music to represent too.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-HOPE (4673) and visit National Network on Rape, Abuse and Incest (RAINN) for more resources.