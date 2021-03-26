Daily Mail seeks to reverse order by denying test credentials | Entertainment





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) A UK newspaper on Friday asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to swiftly dismiss a judges’ order denying it credentials for a trial of former police officers in the death of George Floyds. Hennepin County Chief Justice Toddrick Barnette on Wednesday sanctioned the London-based Daily Mail for post video from police cameras before its public release. He alleged the footage was stolen and denied the newspaper access to the media center near the courthouse where Derek Chauvin will be tried, as well as access to trial exhibits and all media updates. related to the trial. In a petition filed by media attorney Mark Anfinson, the Daily Mail and its website said they acted legally at all times and their actions were protected under Minnesota law and the First Amendment. They requested an expedited review because opening statements are scheduled for Monday. August Daily Mail publication body camera videos parts two other Minneapolis police officers involved in Arrest of Floyds May 25. The trial judge, Peter Cahill, had allowed journalists and members of the public to view them on computers by appointment, but not to record or retransmit them. The newspaper said it “leaked a copy of the video from a third-party source not associated with the court. Cahill did not lift his ban on copying and distributing the videos until days after they were published by the Daily Mail. Anfinson claimed in the petition that the video was almost certainly not stolen, “and that the Daily Mail had absolutely no role in the copying of the video. He said the chief justice failed to follow state court rules governing restrictions on access to court records or establish evidence that the newspaper acted illegally. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyds. The black man was pronounced dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyds neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The widely viewed video sparked street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, that have spread throughout the United States and around the world. Find APs full coverage of George Floyd’s death at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

