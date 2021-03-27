‘Bad Trip’ makes its actors the butt of jokes instead of civilians, and it’s funnier for that

Bad Trip the oddly hostile but wonderful feature-length version of Eric Andrs’ adult swimming show, The Eric Andre Show, both directed by Kitao Sakurai, is terrific. It features the types of stunts you see in the series, but with an almost apologetic edge and less often to the detriment of civilians terrorized by its elaborate traps. Jokes are rather to the detriment of the actors; They are also bigger but still so funny.

The plot of the film if you care what you shouldn’t go like this: A couple of dead ends, Chris (Andr) and Bud (Lil Rel Howery) decide to steal a beloved pink crown Victoria from Buds’ incarcerated sister, Trina (Tiffany Haddish), and chase Chris crush in high school, Maria (Michaela Conlin), in New York City, where she politely invited Chris to visit her in her gallery.

It’s not really a plot, but that’s the point: Chris’s predicament is easily described to civilian viewers and eavesdroppers of the film, who, when they think they know what’s going on, react.

After all, “Bad Trip” isn’t meant to be a movie about two guys getting together on a road trip. It’s about what normal people will do when a stranger asks them for dating advice, and then what those same people will do when he’s so inspired by their wisdom that he bursts into the song, and then what happens to these people when he dances in the street. and is hit by a car. (No, that’s not the end of the bit.)

A lot has been said against this kind of comedy, including that it hits you down. Sometimes it does, but I’m not sure it is here.

It has been said a lot in opposition to this kind of comedy a first cousin of the shtick popularized by Sacha Baron Cohen in the “Borat” films that it is misanthropic or that it hits the ground. Sometimes it does, but I’m not sure it is here.

The unnamed civilians in Bad Trip are fascinating, and they’re presented in a way that doesn’t just laugh; their responses to pressure are unpredictable. Sakurai shows reaction photos of people wincing at the stunts of Andr, Howery, and Haddish, but her camera also bears witness to the long, complex battles that unfolded over their faces over whether they really had a bad enough day for them. just turn around and walk away. rather than helping someone stuck in an upturned port-a-pot.

They also capture surprising moments of the people they film and, perhaps a little against his inclinations, Bad Trip ends up showing how nice most people are. There’s the nurse who keeps helping Chris after he falls off a bar and vomits all over her, for example, or the guy who cleans up graffiti on a wall who helps Trina. to escape the prison but also gives the cop pressing him a bit for information. help, too, before you cry out. (Is it a bit mean to force such choices, even purported ones, on a guy whose sympathy is immediately with the prisoner and not with the cop? Yes, definitely.)

Bad Trip too, unlike its predecessors, seems determined to show us how its sausage is made. Some people do not allow Sakurai to use images of them; their faces are blurry in the film. This then suggests that everyone gave explicit permission afterwards and as the credits roll for the film we see footage of the pranksters telling the pranksters everything is really okay (and presumably asking them to sign something. compensation for producers).

Some non-blurry scenes are almost hard to believe. There’s a B-roll moment during this final streak where Andr, pretending to be blind drunk, urinates in a bar and hits the wrong guy. We hear him mutter his safety note into his backhand mic as the guy throws his shot glass to the ground and walks up to Andr with murder in his eyes. Here’s the thing: guys’ faces aren’t blurry; he must have signed on the dotted line to let the filmmakers show him preparing to attack the star.

But many moments go by so perfectly that they leave us alone with the unwitting subjects, wondering where the stunt ended and where the real world began. Some are surprisingly sweet: At one point, Chris and Bud ask an older waitress for advice on sex. She doesn’t even blink, and the conversation they end up having is remarkable for its frankness and kindness. I’ve slept with a lot of different genders and genres, she laughs as she thanks her.

This is the exception, of course. Most of the time, Bad Trip enjoys capturing the shock people show when faced with something truly surreal, dangerous, or disgusting. Everything is there, in less than 90 minutes, the whole terrible human experience. As part of its intentionally boring and trendy road trip comedy, the cast and crew of Bad Trip get an undiluted glimpse into how people react to the forces of cheesy high-stakes comedy by convincing them that these issues are real.

I hope to someday grow enough as a person that I no longer find Bad Trip funny, but until that day I will be there, watching it over and over again, especially the musical number.