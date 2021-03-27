Latest figures: coronavirus case in Hollywood area, vaccine





HOLLYWOOD, California The United States has made great strides in the fight against the coronavirus, in part thanks to the rapid expansion of vaccination. Still, health experts fear that further progress may be slowed down by pandemic fatigue, the spread of viral variants, and the easing of mask warrants and other preventative measures.

As of Thursday, more than 133 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About a third of people aged 18 and over have received at least one dose and the country administers on average more than 2.2 million doses per day. In California, 16,062,266 total doses have been administered as of March 25, according to the CDC.

About 35% of California’s population aged 18 and over has received at least one dose and about 18% are fully immunized. California ranks 24th nationally for the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose. Each state has its own vaccine eligibility requirements. Here is more information on how to get vaccinated and who is eligible in California. President Joe Biden has ordered states to open eligibility to all adults by May 1, with the hope that the country will mostly return to normal by July 4.

There were 3,662 new cases reported in Los Angeles County between March 19 and March 25; there were 4,570 registered between March 12 and March 18, according to New York Times data, which collects data from state and local health departments. Daily cases of coronavirus in the United States peaked around mid-January, but have since declined by about 79%, according to the CDC. The drop in daily cases has been less pronounced over the past two weeks. The United States had an average of 56,225 daily cases over seven days as of March 23.

“When you’re at that level, I don’t think you can declare ‘victory’ and say you’ve turned the corner,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House. “You need to keep doing what we’re doing: more vaccinations and keep taking public health action until we really turn the corner.” Health officials have warned that while the United States has made significant progress in vaccinating people, there is still a long way to go. Only about 13% of people have been fully vaccinated, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said at a White House press briefing on Wednesday. She said she was concerned about the wild release scenes of people partying without social distancing or the use of masks.

“We’re at 13 percent, we have to be much higher than that to feel like we have adequate protection in this country,” she said. Preliminary data from Israel suggests that the current coronavirus vaccines are still very effective against the highly contagious British variant, Fauci said. Some areas of the northeast have seen an increase in cases, and Michigan is experiencing high transmission rates in some areas. The country averages around 1,000 deaths per day, which is the lowest amount since early November, according to CDC data. More than 540,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States since the start of the pandemic. Editor’s Note: This article was automatically generated using data from the CDC and the New York Times. Please report any errors or other comments to [email protected]

