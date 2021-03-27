12 ways the coronavirus changed the Southern California job market – Daily Breeze

The ups and downs of the battle to slow the spread of the pandemic have cost southern California 829,000 jobs in one year.

All itemsNew state employment figures for February showed a slight rebound for the month, but paint a grim and divided picture of a hammered 12-month local labor market. Since the first state trading restrictions were issued last spring, most bosses have had to juggle changing rules and consumer preferences to keep at least some employees at work.

Put simply, my trusty spreadsheet shows that local workers have witnessed the story of two poor labor markets in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties since February 2020.

Let’s first consider what I call the “fun” industries in Southern California, the ones that supply everything from food to entertainment to tourism. This job niche, 9% of all local jobs, has been caught off guard by varying levels of foreclosure. It cost 315,000 “fun” workers their jobs in one year – a staggering 33% reduction in staffing.

Now look at the rest of the economy which lost 514,000 workers in what were the good old days. This is only a 7% drop and I say “only” for comparison. Usually, a 7% job loss over 12 months would be considered a staggering drop.

Now there is some hope. The rapid reductions in state-imposed trade restrictions in recent weeks should encourage those seeking their old jobs or new opportunities in a severely disrupted labor market. Here are a dozen ways the image of jobs has been altered by the pandemic …

N ° 1: Who works. Bosses added 93,000 jobs last month as state activity limits continue to be relaxed. It’s the biggest gain since last June, when the economy was boosted by lower limits. But a year later, the region’s 7.06 million employees remain 11% below the number of jobs we saw the last time the economy was not hampered by the virus.

N ° 2 Who does not work. The 9.5% unemployment rate was down from 10.8% in January, but far from the 4.2% in February 2020. It looks even darker from 18.2% unemployment after adding the 615 000 people who left the labor market in one year.

# 3 Geography matters. LA County jobs have fallen 12% year-over-year due to some of the country’s toughest foreclosure rules. Orange County is down 11% as its large tourism industry has suffered. And the Inland Empire lost just 6% of its workers thanks to a booming logistics industry.

N ° 4 Hot sector of the month. Hard-hit restaurants can now do more than take out and deliveries. Bosses added 45,900 workers during the month, the best in the industry since June. But 499,100 jobs are still being cut from 181,600 from February 2020, a decrease of 27%.

N ° 5 Warming up too. Other “fun” cases slowly brought the workers back. The 92,200 jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation represented an increase of 7,000 in one month. But it’s still out of February 2020’s 82,700, down 47%. Hoteliers added 5,800 workers to 46,000, but that’s 50,900 jobs below February 2020, a reduction of 53%.

N ° 6 Hot sector of the year: The push of the pandemic in online shopping and delivery services has put the transportation / warehouse job niche in recruiting mode. The region’s 408,800 logistics jobs have grown by 28,200 in 12 months, and 7% growth would be “hot” in any economy.

N ° 7 Still in stores: Retail has stumbled after economic turmoil and rapidly changing buying habits. Local traders employed 694,200 workers last month, up from 44,200 from February 2020, a seemingly modest drop of 6%.

N ° 8 Cool for care. The 1.13 million jobs in health and personal services increased by 4,800 in one month. In a period when “care” is so important, this niche is out of 37,700 workers, or 3%. Commercial limitations, as well as the reluctance of consumers to come into personal contact, hurt.

N ° 9 Follow the money: Real estate and banking activities, from real estate to construction and finance, benefited from historically low lending rates. However, 473,200 jobs are still 24,300 fewer over 12 months, a drop of 5%.

N ° 10 Office work: The 1.05 million “business service” jobs, often well paid, white-collar positions can be exercised remotely, which is the key to a pandemic. But staffing remains 91,900 below February 2020, as an attitude of doing more with less leaves 8% fewer workers in the year.

N ° 11 Factory work: Increased demand for products “made in Southern California” added 6,100 manufacturing workers in February. But the 540,000 jobs in the industry are cut 56,400 in 12 months, 9% less than jobs before the pandemic.

No.12 Government work: Municipal managers face lower tax revenues and rising costs. The local, state and federal payroll has 941,700 positions 90,100 below February 2020, a reduction of 9%.