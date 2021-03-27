Science Museum honors Boston native Leonard Nimoy with Star Trek sculpture





Leonard Nimoy will live at the Science Museum. The museum will pay homage to the legendary actor and native of Boston with the construction of a 20-foot “Long Live and Prosper” statue in front of the building, saluting Star Trek fans around the world. “My father has always loved Boston and he would be honored to know that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home of this memorial. The sculpture not only represents one of the most recognized and beloved acts of peace, tolerance and diversity in the world, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to the life and heritage of my father, ”said the daughter of the deceased actor, Julie Nimoy, in a statement. . Nimoy, was born in Boston’s West End in 1931, a few blocks from the current location of the Museum of Science. He first rose to prominence playing Mister Spock on “Star Trek” in the 1960s. It was a role he would play in television and movies for nearly 50 years before his death in 2015. The “Live long and prosper” hand gesture came from Nimoy’s mind. He was inspired to incorporate the Vulcan salute by an ancient blessing he witnessed in his childhood synagogue. The Science Museum announced the new sculpture on March 26, which would have been the actor’s 90th birthday. “Leonard Nimoy was one of us. Growing up a few blocks from the Science Museum, he never forgot his immigrant roots. He was, and always will be, a beloved member of our Museum family, ”Museum President Tim Ritchie said in a statement. “He elevated our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity and, yes, logic. He reminded us of the best part of humanity and gave us a vision to build a society based on reason and tolerance. Nimoy honed his early performance skills in Boston at the Elizabeth Peabody House and the West End Boys Club. He took acting classes at Boston College as a teenager and graduated from Boston University. Artist David Phillips will sculpt the illuminated stainless steel statue. Nimoy’s family will work with the museum to finalize the location of the monument and raise funds. Trekkies interested in making a donation can do so online. In one of his last actions as mayor of Boston before taking his new job as Secretary of Labor in Washington, DC earlier this week, Martin Walsh declared May 26 “Leonard Nimoy Day” in Boston. “Leonard Nimoy brought honor to his hometown with his accomplishments as an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, photographer and philanthropist,” Walsh wrote in a proclamation. “He has worked for the betterment of his community by contributing to cancer research and funding telescopic space research for the arts.

