Amoeba Music announces the official opening of a new location





HOLLYWOOD, CA After a long hiatus and a change of venue, Amoeba Music will finally return to Hollywood to the delight of music-loving residents (and tourists). Amoeba will host its grand opening on April 1 at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard, a new location across from the Hollywood Pantages Theater.

Customers who show up for opening day will receive a limited edition poster designed by artist Ivan Minsloff as a free gift with any purchase. Hardcore fans who want even more of Amoeba can purchase a t-shirt with the design while supplies last. Parking will be available at the “El Centro” complex, with validation offered during the first 75 minutes. The store will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday, while the shopping counter will close early at 7:00 p.m.

“We are so ready to safely reopen our doors to our incredibly supportive and loyal customers who have kept in touch with us during this unfathomable time,” “Jim Henderson, Amoeba Co-Owner Told Variety. “No one could have anticipated the challenges this year has brought to the world and we look forward to getting back to what we do best by hosting the world’s largest selection of music, films and ephemeral material for the community of Los Angeles and beyond. I missed seeing our staff and everyone who visits us in person more than we can express and look forward to starting our third decade in Hollywood in the new space and making more memories together. “ Since 2001, Amoeba Music has been a neon beacon of light on the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga. After getting a new location, the store had planned to host a farewell party for the original storefront in the summer of 2020, but announced on April 27 that it would not reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

