Sharon Osbourne is out of “The Talk” | Entertainment

“The Talk” and Sharon Osbourne have gone their separate ways, CBS reported on Friday.
“The events of the March 10 show upset everyone involved, including the watching audience at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior towards her co-hosts during the episode of the March 10 did not align with our values for a respectful workplace, “CBS said in a statement to CNN.” We also found no evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blinded it. one of the hosts. “
CNN has reached out to a representative for Osbourne for comment.
In the controversial episode, Osbourne had an intense debate with his fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood after the latter questioned Osbourne’s support for his longtime friend Piers Morgan.
Morgan quit his job on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” after allegations that negative comments he made following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey were rooted in racism.
Osbourne asked Underwood to present examples of times when Morgan had been racist and was visibly upset during the exchange.
Osbourne later tweeted an apology, saying she “panicked”, “felt blind” and then “got defensive” during her conversation with Underwood.
Following the episode, CBS announced that an internal review would take place and the series has temporarily halted production.
Shortly thereafter, in a story written by journalist Yashar Ali, former “Talk” co-host Leah Remini, who spoke publicly in the article, and a number of anonymous sources accused Osbourne of using racist and homophobic language in the past when talking about colleagues.
CNN has not independently verified the allegations, but a spokesperson for Remini has confirmed the accuracy of his statements as Ali reported to CNN and declined to comment further.
Osbourne spokesman Howard Bragman disputed the allegations
“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host,” he said in a statement to CNN. “For 11 years, Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly to her hosts, as evidenced by organizing parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other acts of kindness too numerous to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies. , the recasting of the story and the bitterness that emerges at the moment. “
Before the allegations are made public, Osbourne spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” and insisted that she was not a racist. She also said she tried to apologize to Underwood, whom she considered a friend, to no avail.
“I’m not a racist and if you can’t try your friend who happens to be black does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend but said them on camera? ” Osbourne said. “I will continue to apologize to Sheryl, even if I decide not to go back, I will continue to apologize to Sheryl.”
Osbourne was the only member of the original cast of “The Talk” which debuted in 2010.
