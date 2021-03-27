Telugu filmmakers singing to Bollywood tunes





Although some of B-town’s best play singers require between `2 lakh to` 4 lakh to sing a Telugu song, some producers and directors are hugely chasing them, overlooking rising production costs and local talent.

Realizing the demand, Mumbai-based singers like Javed Ali (Nee Kannu Neeli – Open and Padipoya – Alludu Adhurs), Kailesh Kher (Vaichadaiyosami – Bharat Ane Nenu), Anurag Kulkarni (Devathalantha – Naandi and Singles Hymn – Bheeshma), Armaan Malik (Throw Bomma – Ala Vaikuntapuramlo and Vishal Dadlani (Athiloka Sundari – Sarrainodu) and Nakash Aziz (Tauba Tauba – Sardar Gabbar Singh) are among those who load a bomb. Some singers even want producers to pay 18% GST on their behalf. “Yes, Mumbai-based singers are demanding sophisticated paychecks these days, which is unfair and unethical,” says street producer C. Kalyan. “If a particular song by the singer turns out to be a hit parade, the filmmakers and songwriters blow it up,” he says. “In terms of talent, Mumbai singers fall short of legendary Telugu singers like Ghantasala and SPB, who until recently brought in 1.5 lakh for low budget films. Yet they ask for three to four times as much without realizing that Telugu cinema has limited reach unlike Hindi films, ”he said, adding,“ A few hit songs cannot make a singer irreplaceable. “ Director Munna Dhullipudi, who played most popular singer Sid Sriram for a hit parade in her film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, says, a popular name matters. “The enchanting number of Sid Sriram Neeli Neeli Akasam brought the crowds to the theaters. He hit the 350 million mark and still counts, ”he said. According to composer Gopi Sundar, Tollywood is market-driven and songs are for public consumption, so filmmakers must choose names, including singers from B-town, who have delivered charts. “I have worked with Bollywood singers like Shankar Mahadevan and Armaan Malik for Telugu films. I talk to filmmakers before finalizing a singer. I want the best output for my song, while the producers want an established name to market the number, so we have to get along, ”he says. Sundar thinks the language barrier is a myth. “I introduced 150 new singers to the Malayalam industry,” he says. Regarding the emerging competition from B town singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan and others, popular singer Sunitha Upadrashta says, “The competition has always been there and we have to take it with sport because it is inevitable. While saying that she loves Shreya’s singing, Sunitha wants more local talent to be encouraged by Telugu filmmakers. She admits that female solo songs are on the decline in T-town. “I hope the filmmakers come up with more songs that reflect the mood of the girls in the movies. Singers will also be able to show off their range and abilities in such numbers, ”she notes. “I’ve been in this industry for over two decades and have seen ups and downs, but I thank all the songwriters for giving me a good job,” says Sunitha, who sang. Neeli Neeli Akasam. …

