



The Eastern Sierra, particularly the Alabama Hills, is where “the West” was filmed.

LONE PINE, California Through the lens of Hollywood, the Eastern Sierra is the land of the Cowboys. Windblown rocks and austere mountains have been the backdrop for countless feature films. In fact, if you've ever seen a western, there's a good chance part of the movie was shot in the Eastern Sierra and Alabama Hills. Located off Highway 395 in the shadow of Mount Whitney – the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States – is Inyo County. This is where the majority of Hollywood movies are made. For the past 100 years, Eastern Sierra has hosted many of Hollywood's biggest stars and their legacy is preserved at Western Cinema History Museum in Lone Pine, California. Movie buffs may argue that Monument Valley, Utah is the most iconic Western setting, but if you ask the Robert Oswald museum tour guide, hell will tell you otherwise. You talk about over 400 movies and TV shows since 1920, Oswald said. In addition to films, more than 1,000 commercials and music videos shot in this area. Oswald says the reason Hollywood likes to film here is simple. It's only three and a half hours from Hollywood and you have these rocks in the Alabama hills that are unique to this area, Oswald said. Location, location, location. The unique rocks of the Alabama Hills were formed by 100 million years of wind and water erosion. It might be unique to this area, but in Hollywood the scenery is a backdrop for different places around the world. The hills of Alabama have been used for so many different lands such as India. In 1939, the Eastern Sierra was designed to look like India in the movie Gunga Din. Then in 1990, Lone Pines was home to the underground worm creature in the movie SiFi Tremors. And as recently as 2008, the movie Iron Man blew up part of Owens Valley, "Oswald said. The Western Cinema History Museum shows the Eastern Sierra through the Hollywood lens, but to really see the beauty of this place I suggest you take self-guided tours of the museum through the hills of Alabama to see it for yourself. The hills of Alabama are a gem in that they can be anything you want them to be, Oswald said.

