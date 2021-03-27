Static Shock Movie hires security editor Randy McKinnon





The Static Shock film takes another step towards production by hiring Randy McKinnon, screenwriter of the film Safety on Disney +, to write the screenplay.

TheStatic shock the film takes a step closer to production after hiring security screenwriter, Randy McKinnon, to write the screenplay. Having seen Static only in comics and in animated form for the past several decades, the electromagnetic hero has a large fanbase eagerly awaiting the character’s big screen debut. The story of Virgil Hawkins and his journey to becoming a super charged superhero may sound like something audiences have heard before, especially when its origins involved “radioactive” gas, but with the right script,Static shockcould become a starting point for a whole new universe of comic book movies. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Now that McKinnon is on board, the wheels are turning again on the film, which had seemed a bit stagnant in recent months since Michael B. Jordan was announced as producer in October. With producer Reginald Hudlin, Jordan hopes thatStatic shock could launch a cinematic universe for Black Superheroes, likely attracting other characters released alongside theStatic shock characterby DC recently relaunched the Milestone Comics imprint. And with DCFlash film likely to introduce the DC multiverse, there is a strong possibility thatStatic shock universecould possibly be linked directly to the main DCEU. Related: Who’s Static? DC’s Favorite Milestone Superhero Explained THR announced the discovery of a writer forStatic shock, stating that McKinnon was best known for his scriptwriting work forsecurity, a feature film that debuted on Disney + in December 2020. In the film, McKinnon touched on the true story of a freshman Clemson University football player who went through this little brother to live with him on campus due to problems at home. Prior to this credit, McKinnon’s biggest claim to fame was as a writer for the Netflix Horror series calledBedrooms.It is likely that McKinnon was considered for the role after working withStatic shock producer, Reginald Hudlin, onSecurity. McKinnon has his work cut out for him, as it is not just decades of Static shock matter to sift through, but above all, we must keep in mind the weight of what statics represents. Milestone Comics was founded in 1993 by a group of artists and writers who sought to create comics that better represented minorities, with Static being their main character. With the recent re-emergence of Milestone and the film’s producers looking to build a diverse universe of heroes, this first film has a lot of work to do to make that dream come true. Add the added challenge of Warner Bros. and DC by considering an HBOMax exclusiveStatic shock, and it becomes clear that the film has to be something really special, especially if they are to convince the studio to release it in theaters as well as streaming. Whether or not the film version of Virgil Hawkins lives up to the standards of fans and original creators ofStatic shock may not be entirely up to McKinnon and his screenplay, but his work will be the foundation upon which the rest of the film is built. For a movie with so much riding, picking a screenwriter with just one feature film under his belt seems risky, but it might make sense if Hudlin and McKinnon have a good rapport and were already working on ideas on the set ofsecurity. Luckily forStatic shock, the film has Michael B. Jordan on board as a producer to help steer the ship and share his experience with the other blockbuster films he’s been a part of over the years. Fans will just have to hope that this will be enough to getStatic shockproduced as it should. More: Static Shock Movie Could Be Released Exclusively On HBO Max Source: THR Why Justice Leagues’ Joker scene isn’t good for Snyder Cuts Batman

