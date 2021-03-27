When it comes to the style icon, we can only remember one name and that’s Kylie Jenner. From cosycore to glam through stylish outfits, it kills everything.
On March 25, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attended Justin Biebers’ Justice album launch party.
Kylie was seen donning a red velvet LaQuan SmithCutout bodysuit valued at $ 1,095 (Rs 79,477) which she topped with a revealing velvet dress and red overcoat. To complete her look, she wore a Louis Vuitton vanity bag. Going all out glamorous with her makeup, Kylie kept her hair pulled back and paired the outfit with red heels.
To follow sister Kendall Jenner wore a white cropped top adorned with a black skirt with a floral design paired with a leather coat. To complete the look, she opted for tall boots and minimal makeup to keep her hair tied back like a pony.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have also been photographed by the paparazzi.
