Don Cheadle Joins Wonder Years Alabama Reboot Cast





Don Cheadle will play a key role in a Wonder Years reboot that’s underway at ABC, according to a report by Variety. The actor, 56, will be the narrator of the pilot episode, voicing the adult version of the main character, Dean. Elisha EJ Williams goes portray the same character at the age of 12. The casting for the remake Also includes Dule Hill (of West Wing fame), Laura Kariuki (from the television series Black Lightning) and Saycon Sengbloh (a Broadway actress who had a recurring role in Scandal). Cheadle has a plethora of high profile films on her resume, including roles in the Avengers series, the Iron Man series, the Oceans Eleven franchise, Crash, Hotel Rwanda, Rosewood, and Boogie Nights. He starred in the Showtime House of Lies series and currently stars in Showtimes Black Monday. The actor won an Oscar nomination for his work at Hotel Rwanda, and has two Golden Globes to his credit, for his work in The Rat Pack and House of Lies. He was nominated for a Golden Globe this year for Outstanding Television Actor in a Musical / Comedy Series for his role on Black Monday. Cheadle visited Alabama in 2017, as a Celebrity Ambassador for the Magic City Classic in Birmingham. He has ties to Birmingham through his involvement in Wake up vote, an organization aims to educate and motivate black millennials statewide, get them interested in politics, and go to the polls for elections. Williams is best known for voicing the character of Bingo in the Disney Jr. animated series Puppy Dog Pals. His credits also include NickelodeonsHenry DangerandDanger Force. Lee Daniels Entertainment is set to produce the half-hour pilot for the New Years Wonder, which will focus on a middle-class black family in Montgomery in the late 1960s. Daniels, writer, director and producer, was Oscar nominee for his 2009 film Precious. He also directed The Butler in 2013 and co-created the FOX Empire television series. The Original Wonder Years, a coming-of-age saga, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993. The series centered on a white family in an unnamed suburban town and was told from the perspective of a boy named Kevin Arnold who experienced the joys and frustrations of being a teenager from the late 60s to the early 70s. Kevin was portrayed by Fred Savage in his youth and voiced by Daniel Stern as an adult. The cast also included Alley Mills, Jason Hervey, Danica McKellar, Josh Saviano and Dan Lauria. The Wonder Years aired for six seasons and received kudos from audiences and critics alike. The series, which mingled drama and comedy, garnered numerous award nominations and won four Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a Peabody Award. Daniels, Marc Velez and Saladin K. Patterson are on board as executive producers for the remake. Patterson – whose credits include Dave, The Last OG, The Big Bang Theory, and Two and a Half Men – is set to write the screenplay. Savage is set to direct the pilot and become an executive producer. The pilot’s storyline was not revealed, but Variety described Dean’s character as a curious and hopeful 12-year-old who came of age in a turbulent time. His 1968 in Montgomery, Alabama and Dean is trying to figure out his place within his black family and the world at large. Although a little uncertain, a little awkward, and a little embarrassed, he’s determined to make his mark on the world around him. As an adult Dean, Cheadle will reflect on past characters and put his experiences into context.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos