Entertainment
Buck & Rider opens a second restaurant in the valley
PHOENIX Seven years after opening near the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road, there are plans to open a second Buck & Rider in the Valley.
LGO Hospitality, which also owns Ingo’s Tasty Food and La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria, announced Thursday that the seafood restaurant will open at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch in North Scottsdale, near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Blvd.
Those who are excited will have to wait a bit, however, as the grand opening is only scheduled in spring 2022.
“Our goal has always been to bring the freshest seafood possible to Phoenix,” said Emily Collins, vice president of growth and development at LGO Hospitality, in a prepared statement. We were eager and excited to share our unique and authentic vision with even more Arizonans. “
Buck & Rider flies its seafood from the east, west and Gulf coasts every day and its menu reflects the seasonality of those daily catches, including fish and oysters, according to a press release.
The menu also includes its staples, such as a variety of sushi rolls, ceviche, mussels and scallops. For the non-fish eaters, they also have salads, noodle dishes, and a selection of aged steaks.
A second Ingos Tasty Food opens in Block 23 development in downtown Phoenix. This location is currently under construction and Collins said she hopes she can announce an opening date soon.
