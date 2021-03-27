From Russia to Hollywood [Podcast] – Deadline

There is a big axiom about success in Hollywood; a saying that holds true through the good times and the bad, even at a time when streaming is on the toes of the theater, and it is “the rules of talent”.

One such talent is Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller whose universal action flick Person literally turns the genre on its head.

Of course there was a John wick sensitivity in its screenplay and is even written by the creator of this franchise, Derek Kolstad, but in terms of shots, angles and protagonists, Person shakes up the action space in an invigorating way. The film makes the headlines of 58 years SNL alum-Mr. Show the architect turned Wisenheimer leader Bob Odenkirk, who shows here sublimely that one is never, never too old to be an action star.

In an era when Los Angeles and New York theaters are looking to get back on their feet with new functionality, Person. According to figures from the midday soundtrack Person is at $ 2.4 million today with a No.1 ranking for the weekend of $ 6.5M. It’s a start that’s already ahead of Liam Neeson’s national pandemic openings for The honest thief ($ 4.1 M) and The sniper ($ 3.1M) (keep in mind that the # 2 Regal channel is still closed until April 1). Already, Person won $ 3.5 million from the Middle East and Naishuller’s homeland of Russia.

Naishuller tells us everything today on Crew Call, from his early love for film watching pirated tapes in the 1980s, to his days working on set with two Oscar nominations. The mission and Fields of death filmmaker Roland Joffé, to direct his action film in the first person Hardcore Henry with the support and emotional support of Timur Bekmambetov.

Listen below to our intriguing discussion with Naishuller on getting Person from the ground, and turning Bob Odenkirk into an action hero:

Hardcore Henry absorbed 3 and a half years of Naishuller’s life, shot for 123 days, beating the even production days of the Russo Brothers Captain America: Civil War. The film, which starred Tim Roth and Haley Bennett, was intended to replicate that of a first-person shooter video game, but on the big screen and in a live-action format. STX, as Deadline first told you, bought the film for $ 10 million from TIFF. We always told Naishuller it would be John wick box office figures, but even he knew the novelty of his own film, and that he would divide audiences. The film opened at $ 5.1 million, fell 72% on its second weekend, and ended its US tour at $ 9.2 million.

“I did it for the 15-year-old version of myself,” he tells us, “we took something that hadn’t been done before and made it observable.”

“It didn’t go well in theaters, but I know from Twitter how (it did)”, continues the director, “I have people who tell me they have it. seen seven times in theaters. If this isn’t a hate or love movie, a definition of a cult classic, then what is it? “

Naishuller hails his WME agent Mike Simpson for keeping his confidence in him after Hardcore deceased. Naishuller told his agent he wanted his next project to feature a comedian with a shotgun playing against a guy who didn’t have too much of a budget, giving him the opportunity to be creative. Naishuller received a screenplay with Bob Odenkirk as an attachment, 87North in production, and written by Kolstad with a note saying “Ask and you will receive”.

Naishuller flew to Los Angeles with a 20-page presentation, to show up for work when the project was stationed at STX. His Sensibility was a South Korean thriller from a Russian director with a protagonist in internal conflict. STX gave up shooting the film and Naishuller returned to Russia quite upset.

As Person producer Kelly McCormick told Mike Fleming in his recent interview on Person, “They (STX) allowed us to remove it. We were shopping at Universal, and I sent it to Peter Cramer, who read it back in the week and said, there’s something here, how soon can we go? He actually wanted us to go into production sooner rather than later.

It was then that Naishuller received a phone call from McCormick with the good news. He ended up delivering the film at a lower price and ahead of its scheduled packaging in 34 days.

As for the film’s release at a pivotal moment in the pandemic, as theaters come to life, Naishuller says he’s ‘thrilled’ every time he’s heard it. Person was intended for theatrical release and not sold to a streamer.

“I learned a while ago that my job is to make the best film with what I have and the people who work in marketing, that’s their specialty,” says the director.

The fact that Universal gave Person a theatrical release, and shelled out for a trailer during the Super Bowl, speaks volumes to Naishuller about his faith in the film. The photo is currently 80% certified on Rotten Tomatoes – and critics aren’t always fans of action flicks.

Naishuller is often asked how he weathered the pandemic.

“I’m going to keep my mouth shut because I have nothing to complain about,” beams the filmmaker, “I feel bad for feeling good.”