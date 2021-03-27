American Court rubs shoulders with photographer in Andy Warhol’s fight for art – NBC New York

A U.S. appeals court sided with a photographer on Friday in a copyright dispute over how a foundation marketed a series of Andy Warhol artwork based on the one of his photos of Prince.

The New York-based Second US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the artwork created by Warhol before his death in 1987 was not transformative and could not overcome copyright obligations to photographer Lynn Goldsmith. He sent the case back to a lower court for further processing.

In a statement, Goldsmith said she was grateful for the result of the 4-year fight launched by a lawsuit by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. She said the foundation wanted to use my photo without asking my permission or paying me anything for my work.

I fought this lawsuit to protect not only my own rights, but also the rights of all photographers and visual artists to earn a living by licensing their creative work and also to decide when, how and even if to. exploit their creative works or grant licenses to others. do it, Goldsmith said.

Warhol created a series of 16 works of art based on a 1981 photo of Prince taken by Goldsmith, a pioneering photographer known for portraits of famous musicians. The series contained 12 silkscreen paintings, two silkscreens on paper and two drawings.

Basically, the Prince series retains the essential elements of goldsmith photography without adding or significantly altering those elements, the 2nd Circuit said in a decision drafted by Judge Gerard E. Lynch.

A concurring opinion written by Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs said the ruling would not affect the use of the 16 works in the Warhol Prince series acquired by various galleries, art dealers and the Andy Warhol Museum because Goldsmith did not has not contested these rights.

The ruling overturned a 2019 ruling by a judge who found Warhols’s renderings were so different from the Goldsmiths photograph that they transcended copyright owned by Goldsmith, whose work has been featured on more than 100 album covers from the 1960s.

U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl in Manhattan had concluded that Warhol had transformed the image of a vulnerable and uncomfortable prince into a work of art that made the singer a larger than life iconic figure.

In 1984, Vanity Fair licensed one of Goldsmith’s black and white studio portraits of Prince from his December 1981 shoot for $ 400 and commissioned Warhol to create an illustration of Prince for an article titled Purple Fame. .

The dispute arose after the death of Princes in 2016, when the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts authorized the use of the Warhols Prince series for use in a magazine commemorating the lives of the Princes. One of Warhols’ creations was on the cover of the May 2016 magazine.

Goldsmith claimed that the publication of Warhol’s artwork destroyed a high-profile licensing opportunity.

Lawyer Luke Nikas said the Warhol Foundation will challenge the ruling.

More than fifty years of established art history and popular consensus confirm that Andy Warhol is one of the most transformative artists of the 20th century, Nikas said in a statement. While the Warhol Foundation strongly disagrees with the Second Circuits decision, it does not change this fact, nor does it change the impact of Andy Warhols’ work on the story.

Lawyer Barry Werbin, who represented Goldsmith in the lower court, called Friday’s ruling a delay in what had become too broad an application of transformative fair use of copyright.

The ruling helps assert the rights of photographers who risk having their works diverted for commercial purposes by famous artists under the guise of fair use, he said.

The 2nd Circuit’s three-judge panel said its ruling should help clarify copyright law. She cautioned against judges making inherently subjective aesthetic judgments, saying they should not take on the role of art critic and seek to determine the intent or meaning of the works at issue.

He has repeatedly compared copyright issues to what happens when books are made into movies. The film, he noted, is often quite different from the book but still retains copyright obligations.

The court of appeal also said that the unique nature of Warhols’ art should not affect whether the work of art is transformative enough to be considered a fair use of a copyright, a legal term that would free an artist from paying license fees for the raw material on which it was based. sure.

We feel compelled to make it clear that it is totally irrelevant for this analysis that every work in the Prince series is immediately recognizable as Warhol, the appeals court said. Maintaining this logic would inevitably create celebrity-plagiarism privilege; the more established the artist is and the more distinct the artists’ style, the more leeway the artist will have to steal the creative work of others.