Laredo actor appears in ‘the Suicide Squad’ trailer





The Laredoans got their first glimpse of one of their own in a major comic book movie, with Gateway City’s Julio Cesar Ruiz making a cameo appearance in the Red Group trailer released Friday for DC’s “The Suicide Squad”. .

Ruiz is pictured in the trailer behind Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn – each a major part of director David Ayer’s 2016 original “Suicide Squad” – along with newcomers Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and The Thinker. by Peter Capaldi. Ruiz is shown at 1:35, pacing in the background as the team grids Capaldi, describing their expectations as the team apparently begins a mission.

The camera later shows a more distant shot that shows other people in the rooftop scene which also includes John Cena’s Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian’s Polka Dot Man, and the CGI character King Shark voiced by Sylvester Stallone. News of Ruiz’s casting was first revealed in September 2019, and since then Laredo has been eagerly awaiting more information on his role in the Warner Bros. sequel / reboot. James Gunn succeeded Ayer in this version as the film’s director and screenwriter. Gunn – known for his Guardians of the Galaxy starring Marvel franchise – commented on Ruiz’s appearance in the trailer via Twitter, naming Ruiz’s character as Milton but not revealing much else about the role. The history of DC Comics has a few characters named Milton. They include an Amazonian warrior named Hippolyta Milton as well as a side show specialist named Milton Fine – the latter also goes by The Amazing Braniac. While it’s possible that “The Suicide Squad” ‘could feature an original character completely separate from either of the two, the appearance of characters drawn deep into DC lore, including Michael Rooker Savant, Flula Borg’s Javelin, Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher, Pete Davidson’s Blackguard and more in the movie, Ruiz’s character could very well be pulled from the pages of DC.

Gunn also revealed in the trailer a potential spoiler for many with the unveiling of the film’s main villain – so look away if you want to be surprised – as Starro was first photographed live. The telepathic alien giant starfish was shown very briefly, as he is of course known primarily in DC history as the first villain the Justice League has ever fought. As the trailer comes out, Ruiz’s role is still empty on IMDB. It may remain a secret until the film is seen in theaters and on HBO Max in August. Prior to “The Suicide Squad,” Ruiz appeared primarily on television, with appearances in AMC’s “SWAT,” “Preacher,” HBO’s “Vice Principals,” and “Zoo,” among his credits. The actor’s IMDB profile indicates that he is the only child of Josefina Ruiz and was raised by his mother, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Plus, acting was an early calling, with Ruiz realizing that he wanted to entertain as a young Laredo.

