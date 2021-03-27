Horoscope for Saturday, March 27, 2021

Lunar alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Virgo to Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have strong feelings about issues with a pet, your health, or your job. You’re not going to hide them either. These feelings are important to you. In fact, you might see ways to make improvements in these areas, especially for your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romance will be passionate today! In fact, all of your feelings are very intense today, which is why even relationships with your children, whether positive or negative, will be intense. Don’t let your feelings control you. Keep in touch with your common sense.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family discussions will be intense today without a doubt. While it’s good for people to be able to express their feelings, you are just feelings. Common sense must also be taken into account. Look for ways to make things better around the house.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even the most casual conversation with someone can be filled with important or powerful feelings. You will also attract people with strong feelings to you. Remember to use logic and common sense when making important decisions.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You have a strong reaction to everything related to money and your possessions. It’s understandable. When it comes to money, people have strong feelings. However, do not be overwhelmed by these feelings. Listen to your common sense.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with the mighty Pluto, which indicates that you will have very strong feelings no matter who you talk to. In fact, you might attract people to your home who have strong feelings as well. (Yikes!) Everything is intense! (You might want to take it down a notch.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

As tension builds today ahead of tomorrow’s full moon, you may want to go into hiding. In fact, it might be wise. Although you are a great debater, the truth is, you don’t like confrontations. (You like a good table in a good restaurant.)

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your interactions with a friend, possibly a woman, will be intense and powerful today. This person might want to improve you in some way or vice versa, you want to improve them? It’s best to take a step back and let it be. Take advantage of your friends for who they are.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Relationships with a boss will be memorable and powerful today! These relationships can also be in exchange with a parent or anyone in authority in your life. Maybe these intense feelings will get one of you to put your cards on the table?

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is not a perfect day for discussions about politics, religion or race because no matter what happens today, people have strong and intense feelings about everything, including you! Hence, stay away from the problems that press the buttons of people. Keep things light.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Discussions about shared ownership, taxes, debt, or whatever else you jointly own with someone else won’t be occasional today. Oh no. Rather the opposite. You have intense feelings about these matters and most likely you will be talking to someone else who is feeling just as intense. Walk carefully.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Be accommodating with others today because the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with people. Two weeks from now, when the moon is in your sign, people will need to be accommodating to you. Easy peasy.

If your birthday is today

Singer Mariah Carey (1969) shares your birthday. You need respect from others. You are proactive, straightforward and enjoy being your own boss. Wonderful news! This is your harvest time, when you will begin to reap the fruits of the seeds you have planted over the past decade. You deserve this period of success! As a result, you could benefit from increased influence and leadership in all of your relationships.