Sydney Easter Show 2021 Entertainment: Nickelodeon Parade, Fireworks, V8 Challenge

This year’s entertainment program is filled with jaw-dropping fireworks, daring stuntmen and skilled champions headlining the action in the arena. Here is our selection of the best.

GRAND PARADE

Watch the best of the best in Australian farming make their way through the main arena in a spectacular procession.

The Grand Parade is an opportunity to pay a silent tribute to the winners of the Royal Sydney Competition, including animals, producers, logging champions and future community leaders in a celebration of Australian agriculture.

When: April 2, 4:50 p.m. April 4, 4:35 p.m. April 9, 4:30 p.m.

Or: GIANTS Stage

PARADE IN NICKELODEON STREET

Join Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer & Shine, Blaze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the PAW Patrol as they take to the streets with their colorful parade.

When: Every day, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Or: GIANTS Stadium Lobby, Showground Rd, Grand Parade, Riverina Ave, Monaro Street

TRUCK AND TROPHY KART DAVID & GOLIATH STADIUM

The engines will roar at GIANTS Stadium when Goliath the Trophy Kart challenges David the Stadium Truck. Who will emerge victorious in the ultimate battle of Horsepower?

WHEN Daily, 12:10 p.m., 7:50 p.m. WHERE GIANTS Stadium

CHALLENGE V8

Daring stunt pilots take on the V8 Challenge – racing around the stadium on a rigged course will ensure you hold your breath.

When: Every day, 12:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m.

Or: GIANTS Stage

AIRTIME FREESTYLE MOTORCYCLE TEAM

Enjoy a spectacular performance from the Airtime Freestyle MotoX team. Watch the riders fly through the air, performing stunts like rock solids, turns and backflips.

When Every day, 12:40 p.m., 8:10 p.m.

Or GIANTS Stage

YOUNG FARMER CHALLENGE

Mixed teams of four, ages 18-35, will have to wow the judges with everything thrown at them like animal handling, firefighting, equipment assembly and first aid.

When April 10, 8 am-1pm

Or Schmidt Arena.

SCIER AND WOODCHOP EVENTS

The swing of the ax and thundering cracks in the wood make the cutting and sawing competition a highlight for many spectators.

When April 1 to 11

Or MasterChef Woodchop Stadium

Whipping

Witness the skill and precision of the country’s most talented athletes, and enjoy the cuties of the Pee Wee Division, where even the little ones jump into the action.

When April 12, 9 a.m.

Or MasterChef Woodchop Stadium

UNITED EXPRESS

A spectacular musical extravaganza full of lights, colors, disco rhythms and dance breaks. You will be short of breath just watching. Sit back and enjoy the performance.

When 7:10 p.m. every evening

Or GIANTS Stage

FINAL FIREWORKS

The fireworks finale celebrates the resilience and sheer joy of being an Australian. Watch the sky as national pride explodes with a soundtrack featuring the most beautiful icons in music.

When: Every day, 8:40 p.m.

Or: GIANTS Stadium

BANDY & JOHNSON

Huge clogs will enter GIANTS Stadium each day of the show when the Bandy & Johnson working draft horse team arrives in town.

For the first time in Sydney, city dwellers can get a glimpse of yesteryear as Steve Johnson and 14 horses pull a woolen wagon, complete with three drivers and a brake operator.

The show is a piece of living history and pays tribute to the remarkable horses, riders and women who helped build our nation.

It may be over 100 years since tractors began to replace the mighty workhorse in Australian agriculture, but they still hold an important place in the hearts of all horse lovers, Mr Johnson said.

“I once had a tractor, but it kept going awry, so I thought the horses would do just as well,” he said.

Mr Johnson continues to train Australian draft horses and Clydesdales at his farm in Lake Cargelligo. Almost every day they plow and harvest its wheat and crops.

“Our performance will be a great lesson in Australian history for all spectators,” he said.

When: Every day, 12:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Or: GIANTS Stage