Why Hollywood’s Leading Asian American Actors Are Often So White

In elementary school, I learned that America is a melting pot. Sticking cartoon images of flags and multicultural people onto a cutout of a cauldron was my first lesson in diversity. This is what makes our country special, I imagine my teacher saying, projecting onto the muffled chatter of the classroom. Wouldn’t it be boring if we were all the same?

This exercise is likely digitized in the current curriculum, but 20 years ago, loaded with card stock, blunt scissors, and paper cuts, commemorating the assimilation of immigrants as South California American Taiwanese was significant.

Outside of school and in the media, the second biggest expense of children’s attention, the melting pot metaphor has failed. The characters in movies and TV didn’t look diverse, most of them were alike. USC researchers found that over 70% of the characters in 700 top-grossing movies from 2007 to 2014 were white, followed by black characters around 10% and Asian or Asian American characters at 5% or less each year. Likewise, UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report 2019 found that only 2 in 10 lead actors in film and 2.2 out of 10 lead cast in broadcast TV from 2011 to 2017 were people of color.

A uniform narrative informed my pop-cultural upbringing and, for a long time, my romantic interests. My first crush in third grade named Parker was white. As a teenager, I was eyeing Hayden Christensen from Star Wars prequel fame and Rider Strong, pissed off neighbor Cory Matthews for the suburbs in Boy Meets World. My first boyfriend when I was 17 was Jewish.

On screen, Asian and Asian American men were either excluded or marginalized, devoid of depth and sex appeal, usually there for comic relief. Maniacal gangster Mr. Chow in The Hangover trilogy and Chinese app developer Jan-Yng in Silicon Valley were modern editions of the delusional, sexually untouchable foreign Asian male trope.

Global advertising and media markets are worth hundreds of billions of dollars because repeat images are powerful Harmful rhetoric linking the pandemic to the Asian-American community in the Pacific Islands has spurred an upsurge in hate crimes in Asia 150% in 2020. And showbiz is a natural extension. I have heard women declare that they are not Asian guys and I have felt pangs of anger and guilt. Studies OkCupid, Columbia University, and Facebook found white men to be the most attractive suitors, Asian women the most attractive, and Asian men the least attractive. The data aligns with the big picture of Hollywood in which white men take center stage, Asian women are embodiments of submissive or excessive sexuality, and Asian and Asian American men frequent as residents. inferiors of the sexual hierarchy.

That’s why looking at Amy Poehlers Moxie, Netflix’s latest teen movie about rebellious high school kids crushing patriarchy, I was struck by a growing Hollywood trend: a biracial Asian man as a romantic leader. Her character, Seth Acosta, grew a foot taller over the summer and entered freshman year as a head turner (and aspiring feminist). In a first scene, he smiles in slow motion before turning away, the backpack slung over one shoulder. It’s hot, one girl tells another in a classic Who is he? moment. He was not the subject of the craze I grew up with.

Mixed-race Asian actors hitting me like an easy Wheres Waldo game? Their resemblance to myself maintains the fair skin and dark hair associated with their Asian lineage, coupled with characteristics that make the acquired intrinsic value of whiteness a combination that is hard to miss. I shot moxies list of actors and confirmed that Gen Z idiot, actor and skateboarder Nico Hiraga is of Japanese and European descent.

An improved version of Racial Representation in America is being downloaded. 2018s Crazy Rich Asians, the first all-Asian cast in 25 years, was a success, and honest attempts to diversify the stories and connect personality to minority roles should to be praised. There is less talk of how Hollywood navigates this era of change: biracial actors soft landing on audiences and embracing a minority-white binary in an increasingly mixed world.

Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor, and Last Christmas; Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever; Ross Butler in 13 Reasons Why; Charles Melton in Riverdale and the sun is also a star; and Hiraga in Moxie lead the way as Hollywoodians wanted prominent Asian men, but it’s no coincidence that they’re all equally white.

By portraying mixed-sex actors as drool-worthy characters to make audiences scream, Hollywood suggests that there is a bliss point in Asian appeal that is ethnic enough to satisfy minority groups and acceptable enough to keep audiences Western. For years I have celebrated whenever a face that looks like mine appears on screen and for years I have struggled to let go of the feeling that Hollywood continues to perpetuate Eurocentric beauty standards that distinguish minorities in the first place.

A half-Korean, half-white actor and singer I spoke with said: we forgotten red-haired stepchildren are now fetishized. It’s Hollywood daubing, trying to find a formula. For decades they have whitewashed film and television and feel the need to keep a piece of that working formula to move forward.

It makes sense for a business that relies on streaming subscriptions or ticket sales to be wary of what is selling (or what it thinks it is selling). And it’s worth mentioning that Western beauty standards are global. In the East, plastic surgery to achieve larger eyes and a pointed nose is common, and some of the most popular models advertised on trains and billboards are multiracial.

Jeff Chang, American historian, cultural critic, and award-winning author of volumes like We Gon Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation, named the smartest book of the year by The Washington Post in 2016, grew up in Honolulu where it’s all mixed up and Japanese talent scouts have been looking for new talent. He observed that people with fair skin and less indigenous appearance were invariably chosen, despite a plurality of multiracial populations. And that’s at all levels for all communities of color, he added. We were talking about colorism which is an offshoot of racist beauty standards.

Audiences shouldn’t need a stripped-down version of an Asian character to identify with or find pleasing. Minorities in America have long learned to adopt stories with white characters because the alternatives are limited. What is second nature to me is now a task for America at large, and if the racial progress in this country is genuine, there should be no embarrassment in seeing non-white actors standing where the actors are. white people once stood.

In 2015, Emma Stone apologized for playing a biracial Chinese woman in Aloha and in 2017, discouraged audiences watched Scarlet Johansson as Major Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in a Shell, the live-action remake of a Japanese manga. Separated from claims of ownership, attempts to portray white actors as minorities is Hollywood’s way of promoting diversity and inclusion while keeping the ball on the pitch. It also raises the question: if a white actor shouldn’t play a biracial character, should a similar standard apply to a biracial actor supposed to play a character of Asian descent?

In Hollywood, the answer is certain. British actor Naomi Scott, of South Asian and English descent, played Princess Jasmine in Aladdin in 2019; Reality TV star Matt James was ABC’s first black bachelor, and British Malaysian Golding thrilled as Singaporean near-royalty in Crazy Rich Asians.

It also works both ways. In the popular To all the boys films, Vietnamese American actor Lana Condor portrayed a biracial Lara Jean. And for those who applauded the decision to pick her as the leader, I also applauded, but remembering that Asian women are more romantically accepted than Asian men makes him less creative.

The responsibility doesn’t lie with the biracial actors, they have their own set of compromises, and reserving the role is a shared goal among all actors, regardless of race, but on Hollywood. As the notion of melting pot evolves towards that of a salad bowl: a harmonious combination of separate entities instead of a seamless mix, the larger narrative evolves too.

In one interview with Teen VogueHiraga admits he asked his manager if he should audition for Seth because he looked quite built for a white guy in Hollywood, later claiming he was surprised when he got it. I was like, Oh, wow. Let’s go. Hollywood, I see you. Netflix, do your thing.

2019’s still my maybe enhanced the familiar plot of Friends Becoming More with Randall Parks Everyman, Daniel Dae Kims good-looking and Keanu Reeves twisted cameo as himself vying for the affections of comedian Ali Wongs. GQ recently profiled Walking Deads Steven Yeun just before making Oscar history for being the first Asian American nominee for Best Actor for his role in Minari. And later this year, Simu Liu will star in the upcoming episode of Marvels, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The allocation of Asian men for sex appeal is increasing.

But the subtle ways in which Hollywood manipulates beauty and conceptualizes race in the absolute are worth noting, especially since the the country is diversifying. If the goal is to end a long and public affair between disparaging roles and non-white actors, then for the rich and anti-disparaging roles, the clearer ones I would like to see more of. Until then, recognizing the preservation of problematic norms is as necessary as measuring racial progress. Without both, we’re missing half the point.