Tina Turner opens up about scandal and regret in must-see HBO documentary

Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

Chrissy Teigen quitting Twitter is suddenly something close to my heart.

The documentary by Tina Turners is obviously something close to my heart.

My favorite Jessica Walter Development stopped moment.

The nanny comes to save us all.

The most absolute thing I have ever seen.

Obviously you should watch the Tina Turner documentary

There are footage of Tina Turner in the new documentary, Tina, in which the music legend appears to be non-human, as it transcends the capabilities of our form.

The jackhammer speed with which she mic ponies. The physics-defying gyrations as she dances. Her ability to perform athletic choreography with the endurance of an Olympian, only to wrap around the next verse as if she wasn’t even out of breath. Then, when that sound comes out, it is summoned from the depths of his soul by the pure, throaty voice of a person in contact with his spirit in an almost mystical way.

Of course, it might not be that Turner is non-human at all, but a more exploited artist in humanity and what it means to live than the rest of us.

Tina, which will be released on HBO on Saturday, is a documentary that chronicles the entire life and career of Turners, a story that has become a kind of iconography of surviving and overcoming trauma: the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, her decision to break up with him, and the tenacity with which she pushed her way to the top on her own.

The great revelation of Tina This is how unsettling it is for Turner to be defined by this story and haunt almost every conversation about him. She shared it in her memoir, which became the movie What does love have to do with it, to end this fascination by telling the truth. His regret is that this prolonged the interest forever. In Tina, she explains how she handled this. It’s a portrayal of the singer who argues that resilience and survival are not as interchangeable as we think.

Look, I’m a gay pop culture fan obsessed with Tina Turner. Genuine original. Of course, this documentary was going to light my heart like fireworks over the Washington Monument as Katy Perry sang the hit song also called Firework. This is what I do not want to say to be happy about it. (These days aren’t we all plastic bags drifting in the wind, waiting for Tina Turner to help us start over?)

But it’s such a thoughtful capsule and, with the concert footage featured, an exhilarating capsule of a brilliant artist’s life, the kind everyone should watch.

There is no one like Jessica Walter

Acting legend Jessica Walter, perhaps the most famous of her decades-long career Development stopped, passed away in her sleep this week at the age of 80, one of those wow, this one really stings the death of celebs.

It’s as strong a reminder as anyone to live each day like you are Walter like Lucille Bluth and you just saw Gene Parmesan. (If you ever have dinner together and you want to make me laugh with laughter, grab the Parmesan and scream with joy like Lucille.)

Will anyone ever be so good at delivering the delicious Zinger comedy? I do not understand the question and will not answer it.

Fran Drescher comes to save us from the darkness

Just as I had finished slowly, digging myself painfully out of my burrow of doom and despair, emptied of the desire to be a part of pop culture again, I made the stupid decision to watch Snyder Cut’s Four Hours. last week I heard the siren call of beauty, hope, happiness and humanity in the distance: the laughter of Fran Dreschers.

While I hated Zack Snyders Justice League, and all about the toxic journey it took to its existence on HBO Max, the streaming service announced this week that it is finally offering a return to the world of style, flair and such joy. to live: All six seasons of The nanny will be available to stream on the service from April 1.

The company hit its lowest level

I woke up Thursday morning to the violence / the headline: Pepsi and Peeps have joined forces to create marshmallow soda. Everybody involved in this adventure must be immediately sent to prison.

The mighty ducks: game changers: Gordon Bombay is back, baby! (Friday on Disney +)

Made for love: A story about the dangers of technology, surviving trauma and Ray Romano in love with a sex doll. (Thursday on HBO Max)

Top chef: Still the fanciest and best produced reality TV contest. (Thursday on Bravo)

Godzilla vs. Kong: You can actually watch all of the Oscar nominees available to stream. Or, you know, creepy Godzilla vs. Kong. (Wednesday on HBO Max)