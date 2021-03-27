The Ten Commandments return to theaters for its 65th anniversary





Now you can see Cecil B. DeMilles’ epic film on the big screen and, for the first time, in 4K Ultra HD.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES Cecil B. DeMilles revolutionary cinematic triumph “The ten Commandments” returns to theaters nationwide and releases in 4K Ultra HD for its 65th anniversary. The Biblical Epic will play in theaters on Sunday March 28, Wednesday March 31 and Sunday April 4, presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo and Ann Baxter, the 1956 cinematic masterpiece tells the inspiring story of Moses and features groundbreaking Oscar-winning special effects as well as a impressive score and unforgettable scenery. Shot in Egypt and Sinai on one of the largest movie sets ever built, “The Ten Commandments” was DeMilles’ last film and made Heston a worldwide superstar. Tickets for “The Ten Commandments” are on sale now at FathomEvents.com or at the counters of participating cinemas. RELATED: 12 Classic Movies Returning to Theaters in 2021 WATCH BELOW: Separation of the Red Sea In addition to theaters, “The Ten Commandments” is also set to arrive in spectacular 4K Ultra HD on Tuesday, March 30. This is the first time the film has been available in 4K Ultra HD with high dynamic range for home viewing. According to Paramount Home Entertainment, as part of the restoration in 2010, the film was digitized in 6K and these files were used as the basis for this brand new version of Dolby Vision. RELATED: Regal Cinemas to Reopen U.S. Theaters in Early April > The best stories organized daily for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered correctly at your inbox. RELATED: In New Series, TCM Examines Problematic Classics RELATED: 21 Perfect Movies For A Snowy Weekend SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

