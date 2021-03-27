Bollywood films and their legal controversies – the Siasat Daily

Bombay: Legal hassles and controversies never leave our Bollywood nor any director. Even as theaters open and the big boys gear up for release, and OTT expands its base, a host of new legal issues have arisen for various film and web series makers.

The latest to face the fire is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bollywood film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt. The film is in legal trouble. One of Kathiawadi’s four children, Babu Rawji Shah, sued the film for libel.

Business analyst Komal Nahta says such cases only add publicity to a project.

“Such stories and reports only increase the talk around the film. In fact, a greater awareness is created on the film. There is no one who is not going to watch a movie because of it. In fact, the steps can increase because of it. It all depends on the extent of the controversy, ”he told IANS.

Indeed, Bhansali is no stranger to controversies. His latest release “Padmaavat” ran into legal issues before its release in 2018. However, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor star became a huge hit.

“It’s possible that more people will come to watch the film, but that will only happen if the content is good. Nothing can save a bad movie, ”he says.

Bollywood business analyst Atul Mohan believes manufacturers need to protect themselves against these problems from before.

“There has to be a way for manufacturers to protect themselves and clarify these things first. These things disrupt them and their creative process and can be avoided, ”he says.

He adds, “But, for the movie, things like these only add to the curiosity and more people want to watch the movie.”

Here are some of the projects involved in legal controversies lately:

Jhund

Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar has accused the perpetrators of copyright infringement. However, the makers of Jhund have denied the allegation. Kumar claimed he purchased the rights in November 2017 for his film titled Slum Soccer, based on the life of slum football player Akhilesh Paul, the Indian captain at the Homeless World Cup. Jhund’s story is based on Paul’s trainer Vijay Barse. Kumar claims that Jhund’s makers told him they bought the rights to Kumar, although Kumar gave him three no-objection certificates that make it clear that he didn’t sell the rights to the makers. The Telangana High Court blocked Jhund’s release and the Supreme Court refused to lift it.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Alia Bhatt star is in legal trouble, and actress and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been summoned by Mumbai’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. One of Kathiawadi’s four children, Babu Rawji Shah, has filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actress and director. Shah says the film is libelous. Alia and Bhansali are due in court on May 21.

Karnan

Bollywood filmmaker Mari Selvaraj recently posted a statement on social media regarding the song Pandarathi Puranam in the movie Karnan, starring Dhanush. A resident of Madurai filed a petition in Madurai High Court regarding the word “Pandarathi”. He said the word may be insulting to a certain section of the population. He asked the court to either remove the song from the movie and ban the movie until they remove the song.

Bombay Begums

The show got into trouble with the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights. The CNPCR issued a legal opinion to Bombay Begums to stop the broadcast of the show due to its inappropriate portrayal of children. He also claimed that a show like this would pollute young minds and lead to the exploitation of children. On the show, a 13-year-old teenager was shown snorting cocaine. There was also an issue with girls sending inappropriate photos of body parts to boys.