Malayalam actor Mohanlal to make directorial debut

New Delhi: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal set to make his directorial debut with Barroz. The film will be made in 3D and will star the actor himself alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is said to be set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, Spain, Africa and India. Barroz is the big-screen adaptation of the story of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnooses Barroz Guardian of the Treasure of D Gamas, revolving around a mythical figure called Barroz, which has guarded Vasco da Gamas’ treasure for over 400 years.

The superstar, who was last seen Drishyam 2, released on Amazon Prime Video, was set to make his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam, which was produced by him with some friends. Due to some issues with the censorship committee, the film wasn’t released until 25 years later. In 1980, Mohanlal was chosen as the main antagonist of Manjil Virinja Pookkal the directorial debut of Fazil which became a great success.

In 1983, he was credited with over 25 feature films, most of which had him play negative roles. Movies such as Ente Mohangal Poovaninju, Iniyengilum, Visa, Attakkalasham, Kaliyil Alpam Karyam and Sreekrishna Parunthu has helped change its image. Remaining the face of the Malayali superstar for years, the actor was known for his likeable family image in the 1990s.

In recent years he has landed such hits as the action drama Telugu Janatha Garage who made global collections of 135 crore and director Priyadarshans Malayalam crime thriller Oppam who collected 65 crore in the world. The latter would have remained the biggest Malayalam of the time when it was released in 2016, but the actor broke his own record with Pulimurugan, an action adventure that marked 152 crore in the world. It is currently one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.

He should be seen next time in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a historic war film, written and directed by Priyadarshan that has yet to be released in theaters but has already received this year’s national award for best feature film.