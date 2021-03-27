Nobody Review: The Perfect Daddy Action Movie | Entertainment





Mess with no one and you will have the horns. Nobody is a movie directed by Ilya Naishuller, who also directed Hardcore Henry in 2015, and written by Derek Kolstad, the writer and creator of the John Wick franchise. The film follows Hutch Mansell, a boring middle-aged suburban dad who barely keeps his life and family together. After two thieves break into his house, Hutch pursues them before accidentally mingling with the Russian mob. Unknown to everyone, Hutch is actually a highly trained military specialist capable of causing a great deal of pain. Nobody is a good action movie to watch because of their lead role. It doesn’t do anything too special and won’t redefine the genre. But he does whatever he wants to do and he does it well. Bob Odenkirk plays the role of Hutch. Odenkirk is perfectly portrayed as the average, no-expectations suburban dad. But when he gets down to it, he does a great job playing an action hero. He certainly brings more to this character than any other actor. He’s incredibly fun to watch, even just being Bob Odenkirk. The supporting cast does a great job in the movie as well, but they can’t compare to Odenkirk. Everyone looks like they are having fun in this movie and they help make it a good experience. The story is quite average. It’s funny because it plays into the idea of ​​daddy’s fantasy of hoping someone breaks into their house so that they can teach them a lesson. But the rest is pretty basic in its conventions (it even gets a bit like Home Alone towards the end). With Odenkirk, the action scenes are great. Everything is clearly presented and the action is easy to follow. They are a lot of fun and full of energy and inventiveness. They’re the highlight of this movie and one of the few things that help it stand out. The assembly is also worth noting. It’s often crisp and energetic, cutting quickly to keep the pace of the film quickly without confusing the audience. It also helps to make sure the audience knows what’s going on in the action scenes. It’s a well-edited film. Finally, the film has an appropriate soundtrack. It’s filled with several classic rock songs that match daddy’s vibe, while also featuring classic pieces of music, usually for a joke. It’s a good soundtrack with well placed music tracks. Overall, Nobody is a good action movie. It’s an enhanced fun moment with Bob Odenkirk in the lead. Honestly, it’s the kind of perfect daddy action movie, mainly because it’s literally an action daddy movie. Like the name, the film is rather modest, and it doesn’t do much new. But it does everything right to create an enjoyable action movie. Hopefully no one will help get Bob Odenkirk more lead roles. 3.5 / 5 torches

