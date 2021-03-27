Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus





The actor received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 9.

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor, who reportedly recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a Twitter post, asking those who came in contact with him to also get tested. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the past 10 days is urged to get tested,” he wrote on Twitter. Rawal had received the first vaccine of the coronavirus vaccine on March 9. He had posted a photo of himself on social media, displaying the victory sign at a vaccination center. In his message, he thanked the doctors, frontline workers, scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several actors, politicians and other well-known personalities wished the actor a speedy recovery, including actors Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Rahul Dholakia and BJP MP for Rajasthan Ramlal Sharma. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the past 10 days is urged to get tested. Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021 Actor R Madhavan told his fans on Thursday that he had contracted the coronavirus. He broke the news through a witty article, which featured him along with fellow actor Aamir Khan in the poster for their 2009 hit film 3 Idiots. Madhavan also announced that he is recovering well at home. This was after Aamir Khans spokesperson revealed on Wednesday that the actor had also contracted the coronavirus. Other Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus include Kartik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Satish Kaushik. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also confirmed the news that he contracted the coronavirus from him on Saturday. He was recently in Raipur, competing in the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket tournament featuring retired cricketers. He was also the tournament’s brand ambassador and was part of the winning Indian Legends team finishing the tournament as the third-highest scorer with 233 points.

