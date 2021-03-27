Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for Covid-19 days after being vaccinated

Days after receiving the vaccine against the new coronavirus, veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal said on Friday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 65-year-old actor Hungama shared the information in a tweet, asking those who came in contact with him to get tested as well.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the past 10 days is urged to get tested,” Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had received the first vaccine of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month. The actor took to his social media accounts to post a photo of himself showing the victory sign at a vaccination center.

“V for vaccines.! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and frontline health workers and scientists. Thanks, @narendramodi,” the star wrote next to the photo.

Several of Rawal’s colleagues in the industry, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal. Love and prayers always!” Said Kher.

Shorey tweeted: “I wish you a speedy recovery, sir!”

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and a few others had contracted the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song ‘Baby Doll’, became the first Bollywood celebrity to be infected with Covid-19.

Mumbai reported 5,513 Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the number of cases in the country’s financial capital to 3.85,628. The death toll has reached 11,629.