‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Isaiah Bradley and Marvel’s Hidden Sin

In 2003, Marvel Comics released Truth: red, white and black, a mini-series written by the late Robert Morales and illustrated by Kyle Baker. In this work, it was revealed that Steve Rogers was not the first, nor the only, soldier to endure Project Rebirth during WWII. The US government experimented with 300 black soldiers in an attempt to recreate Super Soldier Serum in 1942. What eventually became Super Soldier Serum was originally intended to eliminate less desirable lineages, sterilizing ethnic groups. and people with disabilities. Research later became the basis of Nazi eugenic experiments.

Morales postulated that the U.S. government and the Nazis had more in common than most people would like to believe, and that the two systems are a business based on class control for the benefit of whites and the wealthy., Following the Death of his squad mates who ‘D also survived the experiences and the bodily horror that accompanied them, Isaiah Bradley became the weapon of the government, facing all obstacles but receiving none of the fame that Steve Rogers received. And when the government was done with Bradley, they jailed him for 17 years for stealing Captain Americas’ uniform. They sterilized him and harvested his semen and blood for further experiments, while denying him the necessary treatment for the side effects of the serum, leaving him with the mental capacities of a child when he was finally pardoned in the 70’s.

Naturally, Truth proved controversial among those who thought the book was ruining Steve Rogers’ legacy, as well as racists angered by the powerful image of a black man in Captain America’s uniform. There was also the fact that Truth is powerfully tragic, Bakers’ cartoonish art style grabs readers unprepared for the story’s brutal nature. Using the Tuskegee study as inspiration, Morales failed to write Truth. Getting the US government to assume like it did in a mainstream comic, especially so soon after 9/11, is nothing short of a wonder.

Morales career at Marvel, and work on the Captain America comic, was interrupted by the controversy that followed. Always, Truth was impossible to ignore, at least for a while. Christopher Priest and Joe Bennett introduced Isaiah Bradley’s son Josiah X in the summer of 2003, immediately after Truth came to its conclusion. In 2005, Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung introduced Elijah Bradley, Isaiah’s grandson who took on the role of the Patriot as a member of the Young Avengers.

When Disney bought Marvel in 2009, Truth is out of print and has not been reposted since, although it was recently released digitally on Marvel Unlimited and ComiXology last year. Josiah X hasn’t appeared since 2004, Elijah Bradley since 2012, and a new character, Rayshaun Lucas, has taken over the Patriot torch. A decade after its debut, Truth became a hard-to-find collector’s item, the Black Captain America, a little-known piece of trivia, and character names and legacies have remained largely under-mentioned in the pages of Marvel Comics. Robert Morales died at age 55 in 2013.

The last episode of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first significant mention of Isaiah Bradley at a Marvel property in nearly a decade. Portrayed by Carl Lumbly, Isaiah Bradley is revealed to have served the US government during the Korean War, leading to a fight with the Winter Soldier which cost Barnes half his metal arm. Although their reunion is brief, Bradley clearly remembers his meeting with Barnes, and still has much of his physical prowess, although clearly no love for the government that experienced and imprisoned him. The meeting is the source of Sam’s reluctance to take on the role of Captain America. How do you represent a country that has never represented your people? That’s a question Steve Rogers, and now John Walker, never had to ask.

When Sam asks if Steve knew about Isaiah Bradley, Bucky says he never told him, not wanting to give Steve another burden. Bucky says this out of a place of honesty and without bad intentions, but is reminded that he’s a white man who grew up in the first half of the 20th century. This is brought home later when he and Sam are pulled over by the cops and Bucky tells Sam to just give the officer his ID. There is a disconnect between white and black, even in the world of superheroes. There is no doubt that if Rogers had known of his existence, he would have contacted Bradley and sought justice for him, as he did in Truth, but the idea that black justice is seen as the burden of white men is an important note. Because in order for this black justice to be truly achieved, certain comforts and firmly held beliefs must be dismantled. The very nature of individual and government exceptionalism is called into question.

Considering the nature of the super-serum and its anti-aging effects, we have to wonder if Bradley, who looks much older than Rogers or Barnes, received the Super-Soldier Serum before Rogers. Bucky may not have met him before the Korean War, but that doesn’t mean Isaiah Bradley didn’t exist as a super-soldier until then, especially considering how badly the government was hesitant to use Steve Rogers as anything other than a mascot until he acted himself. A black man with the Super Soldier Serum who couldn’t serve as a mascot or hero would likely have been pushed off the table until he could be used in secret, without the pomp and prestige of being a starry man of the Americas. It’s very possible that the entire modern MCU superhero concept was built on the back of a black man, who was imprisoned and then thrown into the slums of America. It’s not hard to believe. It is, after all, the history of America, a country built on the backs of slaves who, once freed, became slaves again to the American prison system, for too many people the only ones to come out of the ghettos in which they were trapped.

In the context of the MCU, we know that Howard Stark and Bruce Banner both attempted to replicate the Super Soldier Serum. Tony Stark and Banner are given pointed names from John Walker at the start of the episode. But the mention of the two Avengers is more than just fan service. Both characters are uniquely related to the legacy of the super-soldier serum, a legacy that we now understand was, at least in part, built on the suffering of black people. While there were still gaps in the story to be filled, the wealth of Howard Starks and, subsequently, Tonys, came from government contracts, which included the creation of a new super-soldier formula. Likewise, the success of the banners came from the attempt to replicate the serum, which ultimately turned him into the Hulk.

Years later, Banner and Tony would use these gifts to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and save the universe. The salvation of the universe that we saw in Avengers: Endgame may be the direct result of the suffering of a black man.

It is clear from the experiences of Sam and his sister Sarah in the first episode that universal salvation does not mean salvation for everyone, especially if they are darker in skin. Maybe the Flag-Smashers have the right idea, which Sam seems to at least be thinking about when John Walker confronts him about taking them out at the end of the episodes. Captain America ultimately cannot mean the same as before, and he cannot have the freedom to be relieved of the struggles of black suffering. This is why John Walker will inevitably fail in the role, and why Sam Wilson, to be successful, will have to redefine what Captain America means both in the present and in history. This is the truth we need to see on screen, and the truth that Robert Morales, one of the unsung heroes of comics whose legacy should be more than trivia deserves.