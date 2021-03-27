How Kim and Kourtney’s zodiac signs impact their relationship

Kim and Kourtney from KUWTK often argue and astrology may explain why. Since they are opposing zodiac signs, it is not that surprising that they are fighting.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian arekeeping up with the Kardashiansstars that fight a lot, and their opposing zodiac signs may be the reason. Known for their legendary clashes, these sisters sometimes apologize to each other. They even attended a game night together in March this year. However, their truces inevitably lead to new wars. Since Kourtney is an Aries and Kim is a Libra, they are very different people.

Born April 16, 1979, Aries Kourtney Kardashian walks to the beat of her own drummer. Aries is known as the pioneer of the zodiac, so Kourtney goes her own way. She embraced motherhood at the age of 30 and built the big family she wanted. She chose an attachment parenting style that raised a few eyebrows. Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 and Libra Kim was really the catalyst for the whole thing keeping up with the Kardashians phenomenon. After a very grown-up gang of Kim and Ray J surfaced, the charismatic and charming Libra Kim was destined to become more famous than her former best friend, Paris Hilton. While it can be argued that Kourtney owes her wealth and fame to Kim, and Kim pointed this out, Kourtney doesn’t seem particularly grateful.

Aries natives are daring, fearless, adventurous and selfish. They love to be heroes, but they prioritize themselves most of the time. Kourtney, who recently wrote love letters to her boyfriend Travis Barker, has been described as the lazy Kardashian. However, laziness is usually related to Kim’s sign, Libra. Rather than being really lazy, Kourtney is hesitant to put her energy into things that she doesn’t personally like. She can avoid tasks that she finds boring or unpleasant. Typical Aries, she craves excitement and prefers to please herself over others. Kim called Kourtney for having a weak work ethic. Kourtney thinks there’s nothing wrong with focusing on being a stay-at-home mom if she wants to. She doesn’t believe she needs “work her a * s off” All the time. See this iconic fight (which has gone physical) in the clip below:

Kim’s Libra mindset is different. Libras are always looking for a balance and often achieve it. Kim is organized enough to accomplish a lot each day. She makes it so easy to accomplish things while looking fabulous. While Kim is certainly not a typical lazy Libra, she enjoys being pampered with beauty treatments, high fashion, and luxurious getaways. She has this love of beauty in Libra, with a steel tendency that takes her up through the ranks.

Libra is like the iron fist in the velvet glove. Kim is very intelligent and well spoken, which corresponds to Libra. Libra is an Air sign, and Air signs are often very bright and intellectual. This explains Kim’s interest in the law and the launch of prison reform. Kourtney is more interested in taking care of her children and she is content with fewer entrepreneurial businesses (she is the founder of Poosh). She doesn’t have the same raw ambition as her sister. In 2019, Kourtney said she would be stepping down from KUWTK. At the time, Kourtney found the filming environment toxic. His differences with Kim probably took that decision into account. Remember when Kim planned a Kidchella birthday party for her daughter North at Kourtney’s, without asking her sister’s permission? Sometimes it seems like Kim likes to ride her sister. Libras are notorious for using passive-aggressive tactics.

Now that keeping up with the Kardashians ends and the family moves to Hulu, things change. How will Kourtney take into account the new Hulu deal? Reports indicate that Kourtney, who had many great memories KUWTK moments across 19 seasons, will be involved. Aries natives can be hotheads, and Kourtney’s decision to leave in 2019 never really materialized. She might have character, but she loves her family, even though she and Kim don’t exactly agree. Tensions between Kim and Kourtney started to escalate around season 14. Is it because “born bitch” Kourtney wants her own way, or because of Kim’s relentless need for perfection? Although Aries and Libra are opposite, they attract sometimes, so I hope these two sisters have brighter days ahead.

