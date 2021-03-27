Bhangra rhythms, classical Indian songs and Bollywood hits are part of the English schools music curriculum

LONDON: Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the various musical traditions included in the new English music program for schools launched on Friday.

The Department of Education (DfE) said the All Schools in England plan aims to give more young people the opportunity to listen to and learn music across ages and cultures.

“Saheli Re” by Kishori Amonkar, “Indian Summer” by Anoushka Shankar, “Jai Ho” by AR Rahman and “Munni Badnam Hui” at the Bollywood box office are among the Indian musical references included in the DfE guidelines for schools.

“It is important to recognize that the modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities that celebrate and explore their own specific and localized ‘cultural capital’,” the guide notes.

“Kishori Amonkar was one of the main singers of Indian classical music in the 20th century. Amonkar’s approach to music emphasized the spiritual as articulated in his statement: [music] is a dialogue with the divine, this intense and focused communication with the ultimate other ”. Additional listening could include performances where the melody is instrumental, such as music by Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, ”he notes.

Referring to composer Lalit Pandit’s ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ from the 2010 box office hit ‘Dabangg’, the advice adds: “Item numbers appear in Bollywood films without relating to the plot, and while that the protagonist, Policeman Chulbul, enters this song the lead performer / producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this issue. ”



“The song incorporates many characteristics typical of Bollywood films in its music, dance and colorful visuals,” the guide says.

The DfE said its model music course curriculum was developed by a panel of 15 music education specialists – teachers, education officials and musicians from across the UK.

In addition to ensuring that all students can benefit from knowledge-rich and diverse lessons, it is intended to make lesson planning easier for teachers and help reduce workload by providing a structured overview of what can be taught. in each year group. Case studies are provided as part of the plan to clearly demonstrate how teachers can combine knowledge, skills and understanding in a practical way.

“After the most difficult years, it is time for a musical renaissance in English schools and I hope this inspires a new generation of musicians,” said Minister of Educational Standards Nick Gibb.

“A rich variety of music should be a part of the daily life of every school. We want all schools to have a rigorous and broad music curriculum, which inspires their students to love music and stands alongside high levels of achievement. school, ”he said. .

The goal is for students to cover a wide range of genres and styles, from historically important composers such as Vivaldi and Scott Joplin, to world famous pieces like Puccini’s ‘Nessun Dorma’, Mozart and Bach to the Beatles and Whitney. Houston.

Students will be encouraged to listen to classical music such as Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, Rock n Roll songs by Little Richard and Elvis Presley, jazz by Nina Simone, and modern classics such as Queen.

“Music unites people and communities – and gives a lot of joy and comfort. In schools, it brings young people together through the common effort of singing the whole school, playing together, experiencing the creative process. and for the love of listening to friends play, ”said Veronica Wadley (Baroness Fleet), chair of the panel of experts behind the music program.

“The new curriculum, with its year-to-year orientations, is designed to help schools provide high quality music education to all students and reinforces the important role that music plays as part of a broad curriculum and balanced for all children, ”she told me.

The DfE said it also pledged £ 79million in fiscal year 2021-2022 for music education centers, which provide students with instruments for playing in the classroom, and £ 1million for music education. charities that teach students different styles of music.

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage added: “The importance of the arts and culture in the education of children cannot be overstated. Music has helped many of us overcome the challenges of the past year in the way it connects, inspires and entertains.

“I am delighted that this new program will provide all children with access to a high quality musical education. It will help bring a whole new generation of talented musicians.”