Entertainment
Hollywood arrives at Storm Lake
Hollywood celebrates its biggest night of the year next month when the Oscars honor the best films and filmmakers of the year.
As with everything else in the world, there is a connection to Storm Lake. His native son Winton Hoch has won the award three times for his cinematography, including some of the greatest images in Hollywood history.
Hoch, who was born in Storm Lake in 1905, received Oscars for The Quiet Man, She Wore A Yellow Ribbon, and Joan of Arc. He also received a special award from the Motion Picture Academy for his technological achievement. The other great images he took were the researchers, Mister Roberts, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and the Green Berets. He shot 66 films in addition to numerous television episodes.
After high school in Storm Lake, Hoch moved to Los Angeles in 1924 and studied chemistry at the California Institute of Technology. His scientific work in the Technicolor lab made him an expert in the new field of color film, and after working as a color consultant to filmmakers, he went behind the camera himself in 1936 and never filmed. of black and white film. Great directors like John Ford sought out Winnie, as she was called in Hollywood, for her eye for composition and color. He was elected president of the American Society of Cinematographers in 1979.
THEN THERES Gene Hackman. Although he does not recognize it in his biography, Hackman lived in Storm Lake for a year in 1945 and was pictured as a sophomore in Hi-Breeze, the Storm Lake High School yearbook. He moved here from Danville, Ill., With his mother after she was divorced from her father. I don’t know why the Hackmans came to Storm Lake, maybe they had relatives here. The Hackmans lived on Otsego Street, near Sunset Park. Hackman dropped out of high school here at the age of 16 and enlisted in the Marines. Eventually he ended up in California and started playing.
For 40 years at the turn of the 20th century, Hackman became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Hackman won Oscars for his lead role in The French Connection and his supporting role in Clint Eastwoods The Unforgiven. He was nominated for three more Oscars. He retired at the age of 91 in San Bernardino, California.
OTHER NOTABLE Artists with connections to Storm Lake include Ann-Margret, who served as Grand Marshal of the Star Spangled Spectacular after performing in
the 1983 TV movie Who Will Love My Children ?. It was based on the life of Lucille Fray, a woman from Iowa who sought a home for her 10 children as she died of cancer. One of the children was the late Joann Samsel, who was raised by Dick and Cleta Thomas of Storm Lake. Joann was portrayed in the film.
79-year-old Ann-Margret has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her six-decade film career. She was also a renowned singer and was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1962.
Comedian Jack Benny performed in Storm Lake early in his career in the 1930s, joking 30 years later about Storm Lake in a sketch with Bob Hope on the Bennys CBS TV show. Benny performed in the former Princess Theater on West Fifth Street, in a building now owned by the Central Bank. Trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong and bandleader Lawrence Welk had fun at the Cobblestone Ballroom. Armstrong performed here at his peak. Welk, a North Dakotan, performed here frequently in the days before he got big and had his own highly rated weekly TV show on ABC. Reruns continue Saturday nights on PBS.
Younger people today probably have no idea who Jack Benny, Louis Armstrong, and Lawrence Welk were, but they were big stars in the 20th century. Their memories are left with people like me living in history.
John Cullen is the retired founder and editor of the Storm Lake Times. It can be reached at [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]