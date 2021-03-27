Hollywood arrives at Storm Lake

Hollywood celebrates its biggest night of the year next month when the Oscars honor the best films and filmmakers of the year.

As with everything else in the world, there is a connection to Storm Lake. His native son Winton Hoch has won the award three times for his cinematography, including some of the greatest images in Hollywood history.

Hoch, who was born in Storm Lake in 1905, received Oscars for The Quiet Man, She Wore A Yellow Ribbon, and Joan of Arc. He also received a special award from the Motion Picture Academy for his technological achievement. The other great images he took were the researchers, Mister Roberts, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and the Green Berets. He shot 66 films in addition to numerous television episodes.

After high school in Storm Lake, Hoch moved to Los Angeles in 1924 and studied chemistry at the California Institute of Technology. His scientific work in the Technicolor lab made him an expert in the new field of color film, and after working as a color consultant to filmmakers, he went behind the camera himself in 1936 and never filmed. of black and white film. Great directors like John Ford sought out Winnie, as she was called in Hollywood, for her eye for composition and color. He was elected president of the American Society of Cinematographers in 1979.

THEN THERES Gene Hackman. Although he does not recognize it in his biography, Hackman lived in Storm Lake for a year in 1945 and was pictured as a sophomore in Hi-Breeze, the Storm Lake High School yearbook. He moved here from Danville, Ill., With his mother after she was divorced from her father. I don’t know why the Hackmans came to Storm Lake, maybe they had relatives here. The Hackmans lived on Otsego Street, near Sunset Park. Hackman dropped out of high school here at the age of 16 and enlisted in the Marines. Eventually he ended up in California and started playing.

For 40 years at the turn of the 20th century, Hackman became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Hackman won Oscars for his lead role in The French Connection and his supporting role in Clint Eastwoods The Unforgiven. He was nominated for three more Oscars. He retired at the age of 91 in San Bernardino, California.

OTHER NOTABLE Artists with connections to Storm Lake include Ann-Margret, who served as Grand Marshal of the Star Spangled Spectacular after performing in

the 1983 TV movie Who Will Love My Children ?. It was based on the life of Lucille Fray, a woman from Iowa who sought a home for her 10 children as she died of cancer. One of the children was the late Joann Samsel, who was raised by Dick and Cleta Thomas of Storm Lake. Joann was portrayed in the film.

79-year-old Ann-Margret has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her six-decade film career. She was also a renowned singer and was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1962.

Comedian Jack Benny performed in Storm Lake early in his career in the 1930s, joking 30 years later about Storm Lake in a sketch with Bob Hope on the Bennys CBS TV show. Benny performed in the former Princess Theater on West Fifth Street, in a building now owned by the Central Bank. Trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong and bandleader Lawrence Welk had fun at the Cobblestone Ballroom. Armstrong performed here at his peak. Welk, a North Dakotan, performed here frequently in the days before he got big and had his own highly rated weekly TV show on ABC. Reruns continue Saturday nights on PBS.

Younger people today probably have no idea who Jack Benny, Louis Armstrong, and Lawrence Welk were, but they were big stars in the 20th century. Their memories are left with people like me living in history.

John Cullen is the retired founder and editor of the Storm Lake Times. It can be reached at [email protected].