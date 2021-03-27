Photos of gourmet dishes from Priyanka Chopras New York City SONA restaurant





Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Restaurant had a grand opening today in New York City. The food led by Chef Hari Nayak is mouth watering.

Priyanka Chopra was very excited about her new business, her upscale Indian restaurant in New York, Until the end, which opens today amid a lot of fanfare and excitement. PC shared his glee on his social media handle saying: What started out as a simple craving for good Indian food has turned into this labor of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all, and have you do the experience of timeless India in the heart of New York City! Priyanka also shared that it was her husband Nick Jonas who chose the name of the restaurant. She wrote: Thanks to @nickjonas – yes! My husband came up with the name during an early tasting with the team, because Sona means gold, and he had heard this word in India, well … A LOT, throughout our marriage! Have been opened following all New York and New York State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. Im devastated Im not here to celebrate, but I am definitely there in heart and mind … and on FaceTime. Interior designer Melissa Bowers designed the place in an Indo Deco style, inspired by the art deco period of India. The food is led by Chef Hari Nayak, who has extensive experience working in the exquisite cuisines of Bangalore – India, Bangkok, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America. The menu is mouthwatering and consists of dishes such as dosa and chutney, but with a twist. That’s right, you have dishes like Aged Dosa Cheddar with Turmeric Edamame Puree and Coconut Chutney and Cumin Tandoor Roasted Beets. The specialty of the menu is that it includes specific regional dishes from Mumbai to Goa. The chef’s signature dishes include the Kofta Korma which consists of Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling, Cashew Sauce, Cheese Naan chili and looks absolutely delicious. There’s also the Floyds Goan Fish curry, which is a tribute to the late celebrity chef Floyd, who recently passed away from Covid-19. Other signature dishes include cashew chicken meatballs and black pepper short ribs. Crab puree and caviar is the perfectly exquisite dish for your gourmet evening, consisting of crab in garlic butter and Kaluga amber caviar. Another interesting dish is Rock Shrimp Koliwada with popcorn style donuts and mango pickle aioli. The dessert is also available in a range of varieties ranging from Coconut Kheer to Sona Chocolate Cakes, which include Cashew Praline, Caramelized Bananas, and Jaggery Banana Kulfi. There’s also Coconut Kheer, Gajar Halwa, and Chenna Cheesecake, to help you finish your healthy meal! For more updates and recipes, follow us on @PinkvillaUSA Read also: The Indo-American influencer presents her charcuterie boards with a touch of desi X

