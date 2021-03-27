Bollywood actors who struggled to stand out in the industry





Posted on March 27, 2021 at 3:18 p.m. 1 / 8 Bollywood actors who struggled before they became big in the industry The Bollywood industry is one of the largest film industries in the world. It is a place where millions of people from every nook and cranny have the opportunity to showcase their talent. Movies or projects made in this industry are on a massive scale, often making huge sums of money at the box office. But even though this industry is very supportive of artists from different places, a person’s career in any entertainment industry is often very unstable as only one or two out of ten people working for a particular goal manage to beat. records and find a place. in people’s hearts. As hard as it is to sustain in this industry, the struggle to enter the Bollywood industry is often great. Many actors who are one of the biggest names in Bollywood have struggled in this industry. Millions of people who admire their Bollywood idols today don’t even know how much hard work and patience it took to become who they are. Here are the names of some of Bollywood’s most popular superstars who struggled a lot before making their mark in Bollywood. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 8 Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh was a copywriter for an advertising agency before becoming one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 8 Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan was a performer in a shipping company before making his acting debut in Bollywood. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 8 Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan started his career in the TV industry and after a lot of struggle in Bollywood he finally made his place in people’s hearts. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 8 Boman Irani Boman Irani was a waiter, room service attendant, helped his mother run her bakery and a photographer before becoming a successful actor. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 8 Siddharth Malhotra Siddharth Malhotra worked as an assistant director before becoming a Bollywood actor. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 8 Nawazuddin siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a guard and had to struggle a lot before he became one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / 8 Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar worked as a chef and waiter in a restaurant before becoming one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the industry. Photo credit: Instagram







