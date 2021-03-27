Prince Harry and Prince William will end up fixing their loophole for the sake of Princess Dianas, according to royal author

EXCLUSIVE: A royal expert believes Prince William and Prince Harry will reconcile their differences for the sake of their late mother, Princess Diana.

A Princess of Wales state commissioned by the brothers in 2017 will be installed on the occasion of what would have been her 60th birthday, BBC News Previously reported. It will be unveiled on July 1 and the princes are expected to meet at Kensington Palace for the occasion.

According to the outlet, the princes said they hope the permanent sculpture will help anyone visiting Kensington Palace “reflect on his life and legacy.”

“Our mother touched so many loves,” added the couple.

Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris. William was 15 and Harry was 12 at the time.

“The greatest hope for reconciliation lies in the memory of their mother,” royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News. “That’s what will unite them again today. I believe they will put their differences aside for her. And I believe we may see that unveiled.”

On March 7, CBS broadcast a two-hour interview that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did with Oprah Winfrey. During the televised session, the Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed that his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, 72, and his older brother William, 38, had broken down.

Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable within the royal family that she had thoughts of suicide. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had ‘concerns’ about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a wave of speculation about who it could be.

Harry also told the media mogul, 67, that the royals cut him off financially in early 2020 after announcing plans to step down from his roles. But he was able to ensure the safety of his family thanks to the money left by Diana.

After the interview aired, Charles was asked by a reporter about the interview while visiting a vaccination clinic in London, but remained silent. When William was approached during a visit to a school in East London, he said: “We weren’t really a racist family”.

Pasternak once wrote about the other American divorcee who married a royal for a book titled “The real Wallis Simpson”. The British writer has reunited with the last circle of close friends of The Simpsons who wanted to set the record straight on his controversial life.

She said there is no doubt that Harry and William’s relationship will take time and patience before it can be healed.

“Considering what has been released in the public arena, the brothers and family seem quite fragile at the moment,” she said. “But it’s clear that they are in desperate need of healing as they prepare to stand side by side in honor of their mother. And I think the grudges and wounds seem to be piling up on both sides and widen the gap between the brothers, instead of narrowing this. “

During the interview with Winfrey, Harry said he would “always be there” for his brother despite their differences.

“I love William in pieces,” Harry said. “He’s my brother. We went through hell together. But we’re on different paths.”

When Winfrey asked him how he would describe the relationship now, Harry replied “space,” adding, “Time heals all things, hopefully.”

In response to a question from Winfrey, Harry said he wouldn’t have left royal life if he hadn’t married Meghan, but it was their relationship that exposed the restrictions on royal life.

“I couldn’t have, because I was trapped myself,” Harry said. “I haven’t seen an exit.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said, before adding, “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”

After Harry and Markle’s wedding in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family appeared to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a former glamorous TV star. The couple were seen as offering a young and fresh face to the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unfold.

The couple stepped down from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, claiming they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions into their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the Duke and Duchess said they were expecting a girl this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.