Not just alongside daddy Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan is also linked to Bollywood royalty via Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan hails from Bollywood royalty – as a granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore and daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara’s ties to the Hindi film industry are strong. But did you know that she has equally strong ties to the film industry from her mother Amrita Singh’s side? Sara and veteran actor Dilip Kumar are linked from afar.

Let’s explain ourselves. Sara is the eldest of actors Amrita and Saif. Amrita was born to a Muslim mother Rukhsana Sultana and a Punjabi Jat Sikh father, an army officer named Shivinder Singh Virk. According to a major daily, Rukhsana is the niece of actor Begum Para, who was a big star in the 1940s and 1950s. This makes Amrita Singh the great niece of the 1940s star.

Begum Para has made a name for himself working in films like Sohni Mahiwal (1946), Zanjeer (1947) Neel Kamal (1947) with Raj Kapoor; Mehendi (1947) with Nargis; Suhaag Raat (1948) with Bharat Bhushan and Geeta Bali.

According to the report of the main daily, Begum Para married Dilip Kumar’s brother, Nasir Khan. Their son Ayub Khan is a Bollywood actor and is often seen in soap operas. Apparently, in the 1950s, she had a daring photoshoot for Life magazine and was dubbed ‘the Bollywood pin-up’. She was photographed by a famous photographer of the time called James Burke.

Turns out, that’s not the only stardom connection Amrita has. She is also linked to the late writer Khushwant Singh. According to a report in India Today, Amrita’s paternal grandmother, Mohinder Kaur, was Khushwant’s sister. Through this link, Amrita is linked to Sir Sobha Singh, a major builder and real estate developer in Delhi during the time of the British Raj.

On the Sharmila family side, Sara has ties to the famous Tagore family. According to a report in Indian Express, Sharmila’s mother, Latika Tagore, was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagores brother, Dwijendranath.