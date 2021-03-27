Justice League Snyder Cut Is Bad But HBO Max Still Beats Netflix

Having seen Zack Snyder’s The Snyder Cut aka Justice League, I can confidently say it’s a bad movie. I even watched it twice: once to see it again, a second time to laugh about it with friends. But my opinion isn’t the whole story and I still think the movie is good … for HBO Max, actually.

Insiders who have spoken Deadline claims it was the streamer’s biggest movie behind Wonder Woman 1984. And that makes it exactly the kind of movie HBO Max needs for today and for the future. It’s because of movies like Snyder Cut that HBO Max feels more essential than Netflix. Here’s why.

Streaming services must be known for something

Let’s take a look at what situation HBO Max finds itself in and how it sets up the streaming service to need great movies, no matter how long or how bad some of them are. The past three years have seen a massive influx of new (and relaunched) streaming services. Apple TV Plus arrived in November 2019, followed by Disney Plus the same month.

Then in 2020 we saw Quibi, Peacock, and HBO Max all arrive within a four month window. And while one might have theorized that pandemic boredom would have given audiences unlimited time for any streaming service to be successful, Quibi didn’t make it to 2021. After that, we didn’t have a new service. streaming before Paramount Plus in February 2022. And of all those streaming services, only Disney Plus feels like it’s been a big success so far. None of the others have a Mandalorian, WandaVision, or even Hamilton equivalent.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

At best, Apple TV is the place for some fun, quirky comedies that people politely recommend you watch, such as Ted Lasso and Dickinson. Peacock was supposed to be the seat of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and we may still have the games this year, if reports are to be believed. And while HBO Max launched with Friends (and Peacock later got The Office), one show doesn’t do a streaming service.

Then on Christmas Day, HBO Max became the service you needed for Wonder Woman 1984 as the world dreamed of a big hit action movie. Netflix retaliated by abandoning The Mank, a tribute to the history of cinema. Unfortunately, he did not own the conversation in the same way as “WW84”.

HBO Max’s winning strategy has 2021 releases through 2022

Netflix is ​​the big established house of streaming media. But these days, many of us are thinking about canceling Netflix. We’ll likely be back for Stranger Things season 4, but Netflix hasn’t gained goodwill with all of its cancellations, including the cancellation of Glow Season 4, which I’m still feeling.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, agrees that HBO Max is doing the opposite: creating a foundation for the future.

“They’re putting the building blocks in place to have a long-term subscriber base that will be drawn to these great movies,” Dergarabedian said in a phone interview with Tom’s Guide.

(Image credit: Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment)

And the 2022 change in Warner Bros. release schedules. Pictures after the pandemic, where HBO Max will not have major Warner Bros. movies. Pictures on the first day, may not be a big deal.

“So if the initial subscriber base gets bigger and bigger because of these blockbuster titles pulling people like a moth to a flame, to get them to sign up, then down the road, even when they go back to day 45 or go to a 45 day theatrical window, I don’t see people leaving just because they can say ‘I can go see the Batman’, “Dergarabedian said.

Considering the size and cultural cachet of these films, Dergarabedian believes that “ping-pong consumers or moviegoers” come and go, between “that little screen that’s in their house” and cinemas. In this way, HBO Max will keep its namesake acronym as Home Box Office..

The good news for HBO Max is that not all of its great movies are worn out comic book movies. Judas and The Black Messiah were excellent. The next Dune and The Suicide Squad are fantastic. And the list of popcorn-worthy titles continues with The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and Space Jam 2.

Outlook

While we can pay for Netflix and HBO Max at the same time, lately the latter is making the streaming conversation their own far from the former. Yes, Disney Plus sucks a lot of oxygen with its backend catalog and affordable prices, but its large tent pole shows are spaced a bit too far apart that its annual package feels like a smart investment.

As a new generation of streaming services searches for identity, HBO Max is carving out a space for itself to be one of the biggest threats to Netflix’s dominance. The year of HBO Max’s big-budget movies at home might not be Christopher Nolan’s favorite idea, but it’s going to be a winner with the audience. And unless you have a need for football or pro wrestling, it’s hard to see a compelling reason to pay for Paramount Plus or Peacock.