Actor John Walker Wyatt Russell auditioned for Captain America ahead of Chris Evans’ casting





When Wyatt Russell failed to land the role of Captain America many years ago, he had no idea at the time that he would ever appear in the MCU dressed up as an iconic superhero again. On the new Disney + series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Russell appeared as a character called “the new Captain America”. He’s not Steve Rogers, but he’s the man chosen by the US government to be the next Captain America after Rogers retires. Playing Captain America in the MCU is a loop moment for Wyatt russell, as regaled by the actor on Hello america. Early in his acting career, Russell’s very first audition was for the titular superhero of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a part that ended up going to Chris Evans. As explained by Wyatt, playing John Walker as the red and blue superhero in the MCU is surreal, even though it’s a different version of the character. He also reveals that he had no idea he was playing Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier until he got the part. RELATED: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Debut as Most-Watched Series Premiere on Disney + Talk about a full circle moment! Wyatt Russell’s very first audition was for Captain America in the very first movie now he’s playing the part in #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier. https://t.co/Fpl0FIuHDlpic.twitter.com/zL4RbzsPK0 – Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2021 “It’s a fun story and I think honestly the first audition was really more just something to read, to see if I was good at acting or not. I don’t think I ever competed for the part. . But it was crazy, and this time I had no idea what it was. It was just like, “Marvel wants you to read something. Go ahead. “And then I found out after I got the part what it was about. I didn’t even know what it was all about.” Six months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, each reprising their roles from the MCU. The series also stars Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zero, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter / Agent 13, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. The series was created by Malcolm Spellman with Spellman as lead writer. Kari Skogland conducts. In another recent interview with USA Today, Russell spoke about the fan reaction to his introduction as the new Captain America, noting that “people are going to hate him, and some people are going to love him.” In the interview, Russell also spoke about how it felt to finally wear the Captain America costume ten years after reading for the character during his first audition. “Hot. Very tough. Painful… My shoulders screwed up a bit and things started to hurt just because of the position the suit would put you in all day,” Russell said. The first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier currently airing on Disney +. With six episodes to go, the remaining episodes will be released every Friday, followed by a slice of Assembled recounting the making of the Marvel series. This news comes to us from Hello america. Topics: Falcon and Winter Soldier, Disney Plus, Disney, Streaming







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos