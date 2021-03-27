Meet Photographers Working With The Queens Of Season 13: The Picture ShowExBulletin



Drag is art.

It’s an outlet for artistic expression and not just for performing queens and kings. It’s also a way for designers, makeup artists, hairdressers and photographers who work with them behind the scenes to share their art.

Three queer photographers Marko Monroe, Adam Ouahmane and Liam James Doyle are behind the lens of some of the most popular drag looks shared on social media today. They photographed Symone, Denali and Utica, three competing queens in the current season of VH1’s hit reality show. RuPaul’s Drag Race, broadcast on Friday evening.

Each week, the competitors parade on the track, presenting a different theme. And with the popularity of the drag and the heightened expectations for delivering elaborate looks, a queen’s Instagram photos can be just as important as her runway appearance.

In interviews with NPR, the photographers describe their relationship with these queens, their inspirations and their work processes.



Marko Monroe works with the House of Avalon, a Los Angeles-based collective that started in Arkansas, where he is from. (Monroe is also Lizzo’s stylist.)

Another member of the House of Avalon is Symone, who participates in this season. Drag race. Monroe designed and photographed Symone’s look for the train-themed track.

“Symone was really determined not to just give you, like, a waist train,” Monroe said, because she knew “that’s what a lot of girls would do.”



Symone and Monroe took inspiration from Rihanna’s Fenty clothing line, which showcased durags in a recent collection, and also wanted to play with the negative connotation of durags in mainstream culture.

“It was all this urban-royal mix, and it was kind of a commentary on the absence of blacks and that kind of material,” he says.

Monroe says creating the look has been a struggle. He would add to it, dislike the change and then take things away. It took a long time to find the balance they hoped for.

“In the end, it came out exactly as it should be,” he says.



Adam Ouahmane started his career as a fashion photographer. But when he moved to Chicago from Michigan in 2013, he started working in the drag scene.

“I’ve always been obsessed with high fashion, more theatrical editorials, hair and makeup,” Ouahmane says. “This is what I saw in drag queens.”

“It’s a lot more fun to collaborate with them and it’s a lot more fun to edit [their photos], as well as. There’s a lot to do, obviously, but that’s my favorite part of it all, ”he says, describing the“ very therapeutic ”touch-up process.



Ouahmane photographed two featured queens this season of Drag race, Denali and Kahmora Hall. He says he struggled to work at the start of the pandemic because the sites were closed. But the queens kept him busy when they got back from filming.

“Drag race The seasons are usually my busiest, ”he says. Now I think I’m fine, luckily. “

For Ouahmane, capturing the right image requires familiarizing yourself with the “trick” of a drag queen.

“I always ask any new girl I work with on day one of filming, ‘What’s your style? What’s your drag aesthetic? “, He said.

Denali’s “thing”, for example, is ice skating. So for her photoshoots, Ouahmane says he always pushes her to incorporate dance moves.

“A team is very important,” he says. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.”



Photojournalist Liam James Doyle met drag queen Utica years ago when they were both starting out in their fields, and Utica was having an amateur night at Lush, an LGBTQ + nightclub in Minneapolis.

After learning that Utica, which is named after the small town in Minnesota where she is from, has been cast for season 13 of Drag race, Doyle held out his hand.

“We have this cute friendship from before, and I love the show, and I’m such a fan of drag … and [of] her, “he recalls thinking at the time.” I should offer my services, “he said.

For Doyle and Utica, all of the photoshoots from start to finish were deeply collaborative.



“I’m the one with the photography and editing skills, and maybe she has a vision of light and place,” says Doyle. He says he thinks it’s up to him to “make the roster come to fruition.”

Utica, he says, is “someone who really cares about this. It’s so clear that she has such a precise vision of what this photo should look like and how this garment should be presented visually.”

Much of Utica’s drag is story driven, Doyle says. Take, for example, her lam outfit. The two chose to photograph her “in an autumnal wonderland”.

“The color history of his lam garment is beautiful reds and golds and metallic browns,” he says. And the first thing Utica said was that the garment had to “live in the highest fall colors.”

Doyle agreed, and the couple did scouting in Minneapolis, following the color of the leaves as they changed color.

Doyle loves the way the photos turned out. But he adds that the process was far from professional.

“It was literally us talking and we were like, ‘I shot a wedding in this park years ago, and I remember those oaks. Let’s go, “” he recalls. “And that’s where we ended up shooting it.”

