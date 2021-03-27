Today’s list of famous birthdays for March 27, 2021 includes celebs Mariah Carey, Nathan Fillion





Top celebrity birthdays March 27, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Mariah Carey, Nathan Fillion and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on March 27, and find out an interesting fact about each one. SANTA MONICA, CA – APRIL 25: Michael York attends BritWeek’s Evening Of Shakespeare, Music And Love on April 25, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz / Getty Images) Actor Michael York turns 79 Fun fact: portrayed John the Baptist in the Jesus of Nazareth miniseries Quentin Tarantino arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP) Director Quentin Tarantino turns 58 Fun fact: Both Oscars came for writing, though he was also nominated as a director Singer Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall from Grace” at the Metrograph on Monday, January 13, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) Singer Mariah Carey turns 51 Fun fact: Awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 Nathan Fillion attends the 2019 Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on The Green on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) Actor Nathan Fillion turns 50 Fun Fact: One of his first movie roles was a little scene in Saving Private Ryan where he played another Private Ryan. Discover other celebrities born in Canada Singer Fergie performs the national anthem before an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, February 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello) Singer Fergie turns 46 Fun fact: longtime cast member of Kids Incorporated Brenda Song speaks on Hulu’s “Dollface” panel during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) Actress Brenda Song turns 33 Fun fact: was once engaged to Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace FILE – Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe X Halle poses for a portrait in her backyard in Los Angeles to promote her latest release, “Ungodly Hour,” on May 28, 2020. Bailey turns 21 on March 27. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, file) Singer Halle Bailey turns 21 Fun fact: set to portray Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Julian Glover is 86 years old. Actor Jerry Lacy is 85 years old. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 81 years old. Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks is 71 years old. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 62 years old. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 58 years old. Staind’s bassist Johnny April is 56. Actor Talisa Soto is 54 years old. Actor Ben Koldyke (Masters of Sex, How I Met Your Mother) is 53 years old. Actor Pauley Perrette (NCIS) is 52 years old. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 51 years old. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (V, Lost) is 51 years old. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 45 years old. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 37 years old. Singer Kimbra is 31 years old. Actor Taylor Atelian (according to Jim) is 26 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on March 27 Henry Royce, founder of Rolls-Royce Gloria Swanson, actress 