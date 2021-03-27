Entertainment
Today’s list of famous birthdays for March 27, 2021 includes celebs Mariah Carey, Nathan Fillion
Top celebrity birthdays March 27, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Mariah Carey, Nathan Fillion and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on March 27, and find out an interesting fact about each one.
Actor Michael York turns 79
Fun fact: portrayed John the Baptist in the Jesus of Nazareth miniseries
Director Quentin Tarantino turns 58
Fun fact: Both Oscars came for writing, though he was also nominated as a director
Singer Mariah Carey turns 51
Fun fact: Awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015
Actor Nathan Fillion turns 50
Fun Fact: One of his first movie roles was a little scene in Saving Private Ryan where he played another Private Ryan.
Discover other celebrities born in Canada
Singer Fergie turns 46
Fun fact: longtime cast member of Kids Incorporated
Actress Brenda Song turns 33
Fun fact: was once engaged to Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace
Singer Halle Bailey turns 21
Fun fact: set to portray Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actor Julian Glover is 86 years old. Actor Jerry Lacy is 85 years old. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 81 years old. Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks is 71 years old. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 62 years old. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 58 years old. Staind’s bassist Johnny April is 56. Actor Talisa Soto is 54 years old. Actor Ben Koldyke (Masters of Sex, How I Met Your Mother) is 53 years old. Actor Pauley Perrette (NCIS) is 52 years old. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 51 years old. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (V, Lost) is 51 years old. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 45 years old. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 37 years old. Singer Kimbra is 31 years old. Actor Taylor Atelian (according to Jim) is 26 years old.
Other popular or historic birthdays on March 27
Henry Royce, founder of Rolls-Royce
Gloria Swanson, actress
with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com
