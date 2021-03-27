Gari Melchers Home and Studio reopens its doors and unveils a new exhibition | Entertainment





By LINDLEY ESTES

Belmont, which houses the Gari Melchers House and Studio, has been a source of inspiration for generations. For curator Joanna Catron, this inspiration extends to all kinds of artists, from children and amateurs to celebrities, from painters and dancers to poets and sculptors. She has seen the seasons come in and out with new visitors inspired by the scenic, impressionistic landscape Gari Melchers, whose paintings hang in her home and studio in Falmouth. And Belmont is an inspiration to opento, or just to visit once again. On March 15, the museum reopened for regular hours, a year after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are not particularly artistic, the peace and beauty of the property and its treasures can still be a haven, a place of transformation and respite for all, as our boss, Mrs. Gari Melchers, wanted. so we’re extremely happy to be open again, says Catron. Along with the return to daily hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the museum opens its latest exhibition, Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers, which explores the Melchers process from idea conception to completion. . The painting. The exhibition runs until June. We have the luxury of having the largest collection of his works, not just finished easel paintings, but hundreds of sketches and studies, said Catron. Many of the sketches are just concepts he experimented with but did not necessarily expand beyond, while others resulted in finished work or even additional related work that allowed him to increase his income potential.

