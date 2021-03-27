Filmfare Awards 2021: Battle of the Best Actresses Will Kangana Ranaut beat Deepika Padukone or Taapsee Pannu win? : Bollywood News

Nominations for 66e Filmfare Awards 2021 are here. Like every year, the awards ceremony will congratulate those who have given huge performances on and off screen in 2020. Although the year has been one of the most difficult years due to the pandemic, the fraternity of the film left no stone unturned to entertain fans with their stories. The magic of the movies remains intact, whether it’s a big screen or digital release. The category of the best actress is quite difficult.

Deepika Padukone was nominated for her performance in Chhapaak as a survivor of the acid attack. This is followed by the release of Janhvi Kapoors Netflix. Gunjan Saxena Kargil’s daughter. Kangana Ranaut was nominated for her performance in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwaris Bank, Taapsee Pannu waves to Anubhav Sinhas Thappad and finally, Vidya Balan gets a nod for the performance in and as Shakuntala Devi.

If all have the chance to win the award for best actress, it is once again a battle for the three actresses Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu. The beef between these is known to all. There are political differences but also Kangana often called Taapsee sasti copy (cheap copy). There has been a lot of back-and-forth between actresses in 2020. During an interview with a news channel, Kangana was heard calling actresses Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B Grade. Responding to this and without naming Ranaut, Taapsee took to Twitter to respond by saying, Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Official Humaara ab hai rating system? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na # MaLifeMaRulesMaSh * tMaPot. “(I heard that after grades 12 and 10 our results are also published! Are we also officially following the grading system? Before that we were graded on the numbers, right?) .

Last year, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs, the debate began over the treatment of foreigners and how nepotism takes away opportunities from deserving candidates. At that time, Kangana had made various remarks to Kangana. Taapsee had spoken to Bollywood Hungama in which she said: All this mockingly because I refuse to sing the tune (Kanganas) to her and because I refuse to see her as the standard bearer of strangers. Sorry, we foreigners are not bitter people. We have all had good and bad experiences. But many of us, outsiders to the film industry, refuse to be led by negativity. It’s our hope for positivity and the ability to make lemonade from the lemons thrown at us that got us where we are.

During the same period, Deepika Padukone was using her platform to talk about mental health after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While it was said that the actor was taking depression medication for a while, the actress had explained why it was important to talk about depression. Kangana Ranaut had once again taken a jibe at Deepika when the Sushants death case went to CBI. “Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput # 1stStepToSSRJustice,” Kangana wrote in one of her tweets. She then went to great lengths to target her and said in one of her tweets, if people like her are successful they will put every extra ordinary individual into asylum, this disease has no diagnosis based on blood reports or body tests, anyone can collect blood. a thirsty mob and declare it a psychopath and have them lynched, stop using mental illness so cowardly. “Although Deepika never replied to her tweets, Kangana often continued to comment on her.

While there are 5 actors in the Best Actress category, all eyes are on Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu. All three gave phenomenal performances, but given their background, it’s safe to say that the Filmfare Awards will be a pretty interesting watch. Knowing that Kangana Ranaut received the award for best actress for Manikarnika the queen of Jhansi and Panga at the National Film Awards this year, it sure won’t be a quiet showdown.

