Meghan Markle’s dad wants his own Oprah Winfrey interview to tell ‘his side of the story’





Meghan Markle’s father is hopeful that Oprah Winfrey can help defuse the ongoing feud between him and the Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle wants the American television legend to interview him in an attempt to share his side of the story. Oprah’s broadcast with Meghan and Prince Harry made international headlines earlier this month, reports the Mirror. And now Mr. Markle, 76, made his request in a hand-delivered letter to Oprah’s home in California, it is alleged. Mr Markle claims he has not spoken to Meghan since 2018 and would desperately want to talk to his daughter and be reconciled with her. It comes after he appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain the day after the Royal Family’s explosive conversation with Oprah aired in the UK, where she said she was prone to racism in the Royal Family. He also admitted that they fell out after being angry with him for speaking to the press in the run-up to his wedding in 2018. A source told The Sun : Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story. It wasn’t a note for Meghan and Harry, it was for Oprah. Thomas has watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves to have his say. During her interview with Oprah, Meghan said she was seriously hurt by her father’s involvement in the press – calling it “betrayal”. Thomas jumped to the royal family’s defense on Good Morning Britain despite his daughter’s claims. He said: “I have great respect for the Royals, and I don’t think the British Royal Family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is racist, but I don’t think the British are. “ He added, “The thing about the color of the baby or how dark the baby is, I guess and hope that is just some stupid question from someone, you know it could be too simple as that. “ After Meghan and Harry’s interview, the royal family released a statement, which implied that some of the points raised in the interview had been refuted by the crown. She said: “The whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are of concern. While some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private.







